Netflix to Avoid Another Live-Event Fiasco With Pre-Taped Love Is Blind Reunion

In April, Netflix's Love Is Blind was set to give fans something extraordinary, with a live telecast reunion special for the popular reality series but things didn't exactly go as planned. Instead of a reunion special, fans were met with glitches and error messages until the event ultimately ended up being delayed. Now, with Season 5 of the series wrapping up, Netflix is looking to avoid the fiasco entirely. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that they are pre-recording the reunion special rather than streaming it live.

According to Deadline, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will bring the cast back together for Love is Blind: The Reunion. The special will premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 8 pm ET. The reunion will bring the cast back together for the first time since their mid-season breakups and will see t hem reflect on said relationships as well as break down the twists and turns of Season 5 as well as divulge secrets that have happened since.

What Happened With the Love Is Blind Live Episode?

In April, shortly after the episode was supposed to be happening live, a glitch occurred that caused things to go completely off plan. Netflix ultimately said it was a "bug" that caused all the chaos. As things unfolded, the streamer tweeted that they were sorry to fans for the unexpected delay.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we planned," read the statement. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Love Is Blind Creator Said They Lost Their Mind About The Failed Live Episode

Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen opened up about the live episode snafu back in July, saying that he was watching it on his television as well and when things went south, he lost his mind.

"I lost my mind," Coelen said. "I was sitting in front of my TV like, 'What is happening? Give me the updates. What's going on?'"

Coelen went on to explain that the idea for a live reunion had been Netflix's idea from the start and while things didn't go especially well with the live broadcast, there was a silver lining: it showed just how interested people really are in Love Is Blind.

"Well, I wasn't there. It was Netflix's idea to do a live reunion. They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it. But collectively, we decided that if we're going to do it, we're going to bring in my former client, [Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer] Michael Davies. We'd done some shows with him in the past. So, we weren't actually producing it. Normally in that situation, I'd be in the control room. I'd be in the host's ear. And I wasn't. But I know a lot of people put a lot of effort into it. I was sitting in my living room getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I'm an optimist. Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that."

Love Is Blind: The Reunion premieres October 15th on Netflix.