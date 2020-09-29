Hulu Releases Trailer for Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween-Themed Special

Hulu has released the trailer for Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween, the new Halloween special for its Madagascar animated series following younger versions of the characters from the Madagascar movies. In Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween, "After hearing spooky rumors about the new habitat resident – A BAT – Marty is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it's better to get to know someone rather than judge them on false stereotypes." Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween debuts on Hulu on October 21st.

According to the show's official description, "Wrapped up in the endearing humor and physical comedy that made the Madagascar movies so popular, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a CG, musical comedy series featuring Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman as young residents of a rescue habitat in the Central Park Zoo. Like everybody who lands in New York, these kids have big dreams and big plans. The series celebrates being yourself, never giving up, and pursuing your dreams with abandon, no matter the size"

Madagascar: A LIttle Wild comes from executive producer Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) and co-executive producer Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High), featuring the voices of Tucker Chandler (I Lost My Body) as "Alex," Amir O'Neil (Mann and Wife) as "Marty," Shaylin Becton (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers) as "Gloria," Luke Lowe (Big City Greens) as "Melman," Jasmine Gatewood (Animal Kingdom) as "Kate," and Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as "Ant'Ney." The Madagascar franchise spans four feature films that have made more than $2.2 billion at the worldwide box-office, shorts, holiday specials, and the Emmy Award-winning series All Hail King Julien.

Madagascar: A Little Wild: A Fang-Tastic Halloween is one part of Hulu's "Huluween" programming slate. On October 2nd, the horror anthology series Monsterland debuts. On October 7th, Hulu will debut its new adaptation of Clive Barker's Books of Blood. On October 16th, the first season of Helstrom, based on Marvel Comics' son of Satan, debuts on the streaming service. On October 23rd, Hulu will premiere the horror satire movie Bad Hair. Other Huluween content includes Babak Anvari's Wounds starring Armie Hammer, Zazie Beetz, and Dakota Johnson; the zombie comedy Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong' o and Josh Gad; and 22 installments of the thriller/horror event series Into the Dark from award-winning producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse Television.

