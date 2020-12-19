Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel's Kevin Feige Praises Anthony Mackie During Difficult Filming

✖

Marvel’s Kevin Feige had all the praise for Anthony Mackie’s handling of a difficult filming process for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For the Marvel Studios series, it was one speed bump after another. First a work stoppage due to COVID-19. Then, after quarantine, flying back and for to try and get as much filming done as possible. Then trying to make sets that felt like other locations across the globe due to travel constraints. It was just one thing after another. Feige specifically said that the Falcon actor exhibited “strong leadership” in his comments to Emmy Magazine about the general state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. It’s no secret that things have changed considerably when it comes to the overall timeline for these shows and films. Luckily, these stars have remained as flexible as possible to deal with it.

Feige also had some kind words for WandaVision ahead of its opening on Disney+. The head man also had some observations about where the industry is headed in the coming years as well.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/C3uD0s4ULm — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) December 11, 2020

"Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things," Feige explained to the publication. "And hopefully they'll want to watch our longform narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually."

"The marketing team — the people who make our amazing films feel like events — they're doing the same thing for our Disney+ series," he added. "That was something very important to us and important to Disney when we decided to enter this new arena. And it helps that each series is unique, interesting, and a new entering point."

Check out what Marvel has to say about the series down below:

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ March 19th.”

Are you looking forward to Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know down in the comments!