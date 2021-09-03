Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.

Dissatisfied with her story in the finale, a fourth-wall-breaking She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) smashes through the menu of the Disney+ app to confront the one above all: someone named Kevin. She-Hulk literally leaps out of the She-Hulk landing screen, hoists herself up on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings title card in the library below, and jumps into the Shang-Chi episode of the making-of docu-series Marvel Studios: Assembled.



After a stop by the She-Hulk writers' room located in the Marvel Studios offices on the Disney Studios lot, She-Hulk meets K.E.V.I.N. — Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus — a baseball cap-clad AI brain possessing the most advanced entertainment algorithm in the world. It's there, in a room of screens displaying footage from past MCU movies, that She-Hulk demands her story be rewritten in a nod to her self-referential Marvel comic books.

Reacting to his "cameo," Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu tweeted with a screenshot from the episode: "behold my triumphant return to the MCU you guys."

After making his Marvel debut in last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — which had its own credits scene cameos from Avengers Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — Liu will reprise his role in Shang-Chi 2.

"I guess I wasn't the most surprised, given everything that had happened," Liu told ComicBook in December following Shang-Chi's record-breaking box office success. "I was so relieved to hear that [director Destin Daniel Cretton] has been confirmed to come back," Liu said. "Again, that's not a surprise but it's just so good to feel the engine turning again like, 'Great! We get to tell more stories again,' while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences."

