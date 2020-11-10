Marvel Stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Have an Ongoing Argument Over a Snotty Kiss

✖

Marvel Studios will bring both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany together once again for the upcoming TV series WandaVision, a series that spotlights their two characters in a big way and even sets up the next domino for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having worked together now on multiple films (their arc goes from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Captain America: Civil War and to Avengers: Infinity War) the pair have a good working relationship as a couple on screen. In a new interview they not only confirm this, but reveal the circumstances of the one thing that they cannot bring themselves to agree on, something they've dubbed "Snotgate."

Apparently while shooting "a particularly emotional kiss in the cold weather" for the upcoming WandaVision (pre-pandemic, naturally) one of the kissing participants nose started to run. Neither party thinks they're guilty, and the feud continues. “She’ll tell you a crock of s--- about whose snot it was,” Bettany told EW in an interview. “I know the truth, and people shouldn’t be fooled by her story.” Olsen added, “When he has that makeup on, he can’t really feel his leaking fluids anyway, like I can. I was like, ‘You can’t even tell you’re snotting! I can! You can’t feel your face ’cause it’s covered in paint!’”

Though this question remains for the two stars of the series, the big question for fans of the MCU is....just how is Paul Bettany's Vision even back for this series? The last we saw him his entire head was crushed under the palm of Thanos as he reached in and pulled the final Infinity Stone from him. Even though Avengers: Endgame made sure to bring back nearly every character that perished from The Snap, Vision was not among them. Even Bettany himself was surprised by returning for the series which will no doubt pull back the curtain on his revival.

"I thought I was being brought in to be let go,” Bettany said. “I thought Kevin was doing the decent thing and bringing me in, and he and [executive producer] Louis [D’Esposito] were going to tell me, ‘It’s been a great ride, and it’s over.’ So it was a really pleasant surprise for me and my bank manager, too, obviously.”

After many delays by Marvel's plans for their theatrical feature films and other Disney+ TV shows, WandaVision will seemingly be the kick off point for the entire Phase Four slate of programming with the first episode scheduled to arrive in on Disney+ later in 2020.