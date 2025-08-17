3 Years Ago, the MCU Fumbled Its Best Romantic Pairing

Love has always been in the air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Iron Man, despite adopting a playboy attitude, Tony Stark reserves a special place in his heart for Pepper Potts, whom he eventually marries and has a kid with. Even Captain America, who loses the love of his life due to being frozen for 70 years, can’t get over his feelings for Peggy Carter and travels back in time to get another chance with her. Unfortunately, there’s just as much heartbreak in the MCU as there are happy endings. Peter Quill doesn’t get to be with Gamora because he loses the version of her he loves, but at least there’s an explanation for their split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few relationships in the MCU fail before they ever really begin, such as Hulk and Black Widow’s attempt to be a couple in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, a couple of years ago, the franchise brought two characters together who had a strong connection, only to rip them apart for no good reason.

She-Hulk and Daredevil Had the Chance to Be the MCU’s Best Power Couple

It feels like a majority of MCU projects take place on the East Coast, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law bucks the trend by heading out to Los Angeles, California, where Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, works as a lawyer. A visit from her Bruce ends in disaster when Jen gets exposed to his blood, turning her into a Hulk. She has to learn how to balance being a hero and a lawyer, which proves pretty challenging at first. Going up against a New York City attorney, Matt Murdock, in court helps Jen embrace her new reality, and it comes out that the two have more in common than their career choices. After She-Hulk and Daredevil bust a crime ring, they spend a night together, setting the stage for a super couple that puts Wanda Maximoff and Vision to shame.

Daredevil takes a back seat for the rest of She-Hulk, but he does return in the finale, attending the Walters family BBQ and fielding questions from Jen’s dad. The good vibes are gone by the time Matt returns in Daredevil: Born Again, however, with him still harboring feelings for Karen Page. The two drift apart after Foggy Nelson’s death, and Matt meets someone new, Heather Glenn, a NYC-based therapist. Their relationship goes up in flames when Heather decides to take a job with Wilson Fisk, and while there’s still time to repair it, Matt should just cut his losses and call Jen, especially given the situation he currently finds himself in.

The MCU Can Still Make Another Daredevil and She-Hulk Team-Up Happen

Matt never mentions his time in Los Angeles in Born Again because there are bigger fish to fry. Fisk becomes the mayor of NYC and begins to implement wild policies that affect life in the city. The one that does the most damage is the formation of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which doesn’t just target people in masks but anyone the mayor sees as a threat. In the Season 1 finale, Daredevil decides he’s going to raise an army to fight back, recruiting Karen and a few cops who don’t like what’s going on. Jessica Jones will be by Daredevil’s side in Season 2 as well, but there’s no reason that he shouldn’t reach out to Jen, as she likely would be more than willing to help out. Sure, she might be upset that Matt seemingly ghosted her, but she’s not going to let innocent people continue to get hurt.

With the two back together again, sparks are sure to fly, and they won’t all be from the AVTF’s guns. Pairing Daredevil and She-Hulk up again will also help the heroes get buzz going ahead of the next two Avengers films. As of writing, neither character is confirmed to appear in either movie, which is a shame because they’re as qualified as anyone else. If giving their relationship another chance is what it takes to put them in the spotlight, then there’s no time to waste.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is streaming on Disney+.

Did you like She-Hulk and Daredevil as a couple? Would you like to see them team up again in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!