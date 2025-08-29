MCU Star Missing for 7 Years Just Convinced Marvel Fans He’s Returning in 2026

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again firmly established the canon of the original Netflix shows within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sacred Timeline. Picking up years after the conclusion of Daredevil Season 3, the series continued the intertwined stories of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), alongside their nemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and even brought back Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). In addition, this continuation has deepened Daredevil’s connections to the broader MCU. Warning: minor spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ending to follow.

With Daredevil: Born Again‘s cliffhanger ending still ringing in MCU fans’ ears, an update from New York Comic-Con has kicked off renewed speculation about Matt Murdock’s superhero army. We already knew Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones is back, but now it seems another Defender could be joining her. NYCC’s “New York City’s Heroes & Villains” panel for its upcoming October convention, will feature appearances by Charlie Cox, Ann Woll, D’Onofrio, and Ritter. The most curious inclusion, however, strongly teases the return of Luke Cage, as Mike Colter is the only member of the panel not officially confirmed to be part of the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 cast.

Hell’s Kitchen just got a whole lot busier 🗡️ Join Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, & Vincent D’Onofrio at NYCC on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12. Buy Sunday tickets before prices increase on September 9: https://t.co/YPjEHjTUHi pic.twitter.com/XO6oV6GhGS — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) August 28, 2025

Naturally, the announcement led to Marvel fans predicting that Luke Cage will return, which was already speculated when Colter was spotted filming in New York:

Interesting that Mike will be there. Telling yall man, we got that tease of Luke from born again so sooner or later, he’s gonna be showing up as well. As well as Danny. — Edwin Chris Verde 🇭🇳 (@ascends_ecv) August 29, 2025

Mike Colter is in Daredevil. — Colby_R (@Colfern326) August 28, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Could Solve the Biggest Luke Cage Cliffhanger

The solo Luke Cage series, which ran for two seasons on Netflix before its abrupt cancellation, was a celebrated exploration of crime, politics, and power in Harlem. The show was lauded for its cultural specificity, compelling characters, and a magnetic lead performance from Colter. Unfortunately, the series concluded in 2018 with a shocking and still unresolved cliffhanger. In the final episode of the second season, after defeating Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), Luke Cage inherits her nightclub, Harlem’s Paradise, and effectively becomes the new crime boss of Harlem. This decision put him at odds with his friends and allies, including Misty Knight (Simone Missick), and set him on a morally ambiguous path, with the season ending before the consequences of his new role could be explored.

For years, the plans for a third season of Luke Cage have remained the subject of fan speculation and occasional reveals from the creative team. For instance, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has mentioned that a potential third season would have delved into Luke’s struggle to maintain his morality while navigating the criminal underworld, with episode titles planned to be inspired by Public Enemy songs.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again has already laid the groundwork for Luke Cage’s potential return by featuring a prominent billboard for Harlem’s Paradise in Times Square, confirming the club’s continued operation within the MCU. Now, the inclusion of Colter in the upcoming Comic-Con panel, alongside the core cast of Born Again, presents the most significant indication yet that the second season will finally address Luke Cage’s fate. His re-emergence could provide a resolution to his six-year-old cliffhanger, exploring whether the hero of Harlem has been corrupted by his power or has found a way to wield it for good.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again premieres in March 2026 on Disney+.

