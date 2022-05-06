Marvel's Moon Knight Producer Teases Steven Grant and Marc Spector's Return

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight Episode 6, "Gods and Monsters." Marc Spector will return — as will his alters, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley (Oscar Isaac). The Marvel Studios Original series stars Isaac as a superhero with dissociative identity disorder, his split mind switching between Marc, who wears the ceremonial armor of the vengeful vigilante Moon Knight, and Steven, who summons the suit of Mr. Knight. Wednesday's Moon Knight finale ends ambiguously with Marc and Steven sharing the body, having negotiated their release as the Avatar of the moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham).

A mid-credits scene ending "Gods and Monsters" introduces Jake Lockley, the third persona locked away within the mind inside a red sarcophagus. The six-episode event series teased Jake as the alter in control when Marc/Steven inexplicably blacked out to commit the body's more violent acts, including murdering Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) at Khonshu's command.

Though Marvel Studios has not yet ordered a Moon Knight Season 2, consulting producer Sarah Goher says Marc/Steven/Jake's story is just beginning by the end of the limited series.

"[Earl Grant's 'The End' is] a song that says, 'At the end of the story, it's a story without an end,'" Goher told Marvel.com of the song that opens Episode 6. "It feels truer to the show in a way… it's just the continuation, and I feel like this was the right ending. This is a story that we've only scratched the surface of."

"The journey is far more important than the end with this show," Goher continued. "If you come out feeling more about the idea, more about Moon Knight and Marc Spector, and you care about him, and you care about Steven — even if you care about Jake, if you come out caring about all of these characters, this ending works. No ending could possibly capture a story like this. The ending is really a to be continued."

Moon Knight started with mild-mannered gift shop employee Steven Grant plagued by blackouts and memories of another life, only to discover he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. A struggle to surrender control of the body between Marc/Steven, both at times the other's "man in the mirror," ultimately ended with the alters as "brothers" and co-existing.

"The idea for us was always that any future between these two would have to be a shared existence," Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater told Marvel.com, teasing that the balancing act sets up a second season or a continuation of the story.

"The messiness of that — how do you share a life, and a body, and a shared set of memories — is the engine for where the next group of Moon Knight stories could take us," Slater said. "There's so much fertile storytelling ground that's still waiting to be explored in terms of, OK, well, it may be an easy decision to share this body and this life, but what does that actually look like? What does that actually mean? The goal was always, how do we get to a point of balance and integration where this person has found a way to live with his mental illness, and draw strength from it, and be empowered by it?"

All episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.