Ms. Marvel Reportedly Casting Key Roles for Disney+ Series

As Ms. Marvel inches closer to production, the series has reportedly cast a pair of lead characters. While we still wait word on who will be playing Kamala Khan — both in Ms. Marvel and reprising the role in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe— a new report from The Direct says the character's best friend and brother have been secured.

The scoop says the production has landed Jasjit Williams and Saagar Shaikh for the roles. The outlet points out Williams will likely be playing Kamala's tech-savvy best friend Bruno Carrelli while Shaikh will play Kamla's older brother Aamir. News had previously surfaced Sarah Haley Finn and her casting team were well into casting the entire Khan family.

As with most other productions currently active, Ms. Marvel was forced to delay principal photography as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of this, speculation surfaced of Kamala Khan popping up in a MCU property before her own series comes to Disney+.

After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed characters that debuted on the service would most certainly appear in the company's theatrical releases at some point.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Feige said during a Disney+ preview event last April. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

At the time of production shutdowns earlier this year, Marvel Studios was filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki while other shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were in early pre-production stages. As of now, WandaVision is reportedly still on track for a December release although all other shows in development have yet to set dates.

Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date.

What other characters are you hoping pop up in Ms. Marvel?