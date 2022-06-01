Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Reveals Which Surprising MCU Actor Gave Her Advice

Kamala Khan may aspire to be Captain Marvel, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani had another superhero role model when joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Marvel Studios series premiering June 8 on Disney+, the Pakistan-born Canadian actor plays Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American and Avengers fangirl from Jersey City who gets super-powers like her hero Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson). Vellani next stars opposite Larson and WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris in 2023’s The Marvels, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed another MCU star who helped her navigate Marvel fame: Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

“Brie’s held my hand throughout this process, Teyonah has been so wonderful,” Vellani told THR, adding the Star-Lord actor “made himself so available for any help I would need in the future.”

She continued, “I shot him an email asking about press and stuff and he sent me this juggernaut of an email with so much advice and what’s gotten him through this.”

The Parks and Recreation and Jurassic World star joined the MCU in director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, reprising the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Vellani revealed Larson reached out to mentor the Marvel newcomer in her first on-screen appearance.

“Brie Larson reached out to me two days after I got the part… She’s been my greatest resource and mentor throughout this whole process. Even though she was an Oscar-winner beforehand, Marvel has completely changed her life,” Vellani said. “I just have so much love for this character. I want people to see what I saw when I picked up those comics…I’m excited for people to see my interpretation. I want people to understand how likeable she is. And it’s just such a fun character. And I think the MCU really needs her.”

The Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. From head writer Bisha K. Ali (Marvel’s Loki), episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life, the upcoming Batgirl), Meera Menon (You), and Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face). Ms. Marvel is streaming June 8 on Disney+.