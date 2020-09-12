Ms. Marvel: Fan-Made Teaser Poster Has Us Hyped for Kamala Khan's MCU Debut

✖

Sooner or later, Kamala Khan will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it has yet to be seen if the debut will happen in a separate property or her own series on Disney+, fans are bracing themselves for the eventual arrival of the fan-favorite comics character. The more dedicate — and artistic, for that matter — of the bunch have done what they can to craft teasers, fan posters, and the like; the latest, of which, comes from Instagrammer @RaniqDesigns.

Featuring the character's classic comics design, the fan artist crafted a suitable teaser that is sure to hype any fan of the character. Replicating Khan's iconic lighting bolt design for the background, the red, blue, and yellow color scheme is recognizable from a mile away.

Marvel Studios has remained quiet about the series since it was first announced last year, though reports have recently surfaced suggesting the movie is casting several large roles. Now that production has restarted on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier amongst other Marvel Studios properties, it's expected the productions in pre-production — Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk aren't too far behind.

Either way, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed characters that first appear in the shows on Disney+ will pop up in movies that take place afterward and vice versa.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Feige said during a Disney+ preview event last April. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see pop up in Ms. Marvel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!