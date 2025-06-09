Stranger Things’ Latest Franchise Expansion Might Be the Biggest Misfire of the Netflix Series

At this point, any move made by Stranger Things carries almost a legendary weight. Since it first dropped on Netflix, the show created by the Duffer Brothers has gathered a huge fan base, worldwide praise, and an aesthetic that’s become a go-to for a whole generation of nostalgic productions. The story was so successful it grew into books, comics, games, and all kinds of merch; so a play seemed like the natural next step – or at least something that was bound to happen (after all, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and even Back to the Future: The Musical set the standard here). But Stranger Things: The First Shadow might just be the franchise’s first real stumble. It’s a big production in style but falls flat in substance, trying to be a can’t-miss event but failing right where it should be strongest: in the story.

The play, which kicked off in London’s West End and then moved to Broadway, is set way back in 1959, long before the main series events, and focuses on Henry Creel, who we later know as Vecna. Alongside him, we see teenage versions of familiar faces like Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and even Bob Newby, in a Hawkins that still feels innocent and untouched by the Upside Down. The promise was a deep, emotional, and scary dive into the origins of the evil we would see later. But in reality, it’s a mix of stunning visuals with a story that struggles to hold up without the emotional baggage fans already bring from the show.

netflix

Technically, The First Shadow delivers what it promised. The production poured money into practical effects, lighting, levitation, smooth scene changes, and even animatronics – all to capture the epic feel that TV lets you have, but now right in front of a live crowd. Some scenes are genuinely impressive, even bold, according to critics. But that’s the catch. The play mostly feels like a sensory show, and in the theater, that’s just not enough. The First Shadow stumbles by not giving its story the weight it needs, so it can’t keep the audience hooked through a three-hour run. Basically, it’s a clever way to pull in fans because of the Netflix hit, but it doesn’t hold its own.

The script, by Kate Trefry (also a writer on the show), can’t quite keep the drama going. By trying to be a prequel that adds to Stranger Things lore, The First Shadow leans way too much on fan service and callbacks to what we already know. There aren’t any real surprises, and the play keeps flipping between wanting to be its own story or just a side piece to the TV show. If you already know Vecna and his background, the play doesn’t add much (and it doesn’t spoil the final season as well). If you don’t, it ends up relying too much on references. The result is something that doesn’t fully satisfy any crowd.

Reactions show this clearly. While outlets like The Guardian praised the direction and design, and The New York Times called it a “must-see for fans,” highlighting its spectacular artistic direction and faithfulness to the series canon, others like The Washington Post were more critical, describing the play as an over-the-top visual spectacle with little narrative depth. Overall, critics are divided – some hail the impressive effects and faithful nods to the TV show, while others point out the weak storytelling and lack of emotional engagement.

netflix

On social media, especially among fans, you get everything from cautious praise to straight-up disappointment. Lots of people point out that, even though it looks great, the story drags, feels preachy, and just doesn’t have much emotional punch. Reddit is still buzzing with debates about where this play fits in the canon – fans keep talking about plot holes and forced moments that clash with the show itself. “They seem to count on a handful of really brilliant special effects and (unnecessary) mentions and easter eggs to give the Stranger Things fans the feeling that this was necessary to see and spent money on,” user @jaske93 wrote.

Maybe expecting this kind of reaction, Netflix put out a documentary, Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things – The First Shadow, that goes behind the scenes and tries to show how huge an effort it was to bring this world to the stage. Honestly, it feels almost like a defense: it shows the technical challenges, creative choices, and care to stay true to the Stranger Things vibe. But instead of making the whole project look better, it just reveals the truth: this play might have started more as a spectacle exercise than a solid story. It’s clear, for example, that parts meant to link the play to season 5 were cut just before opening, to avoid spoilers. So what’s left is a narrative that starts out feeling important but ends up more like a side note (which is a big gamble).

Unlike streaming, where you watch everything easily at home, the theater demands more: you have to be there in person, buy a ticket, and give up your time. When the payoff is mostly just visuals, frustration grows. Maybe The First Shadow‘s story would have worked better as a special episode, spinoff, or comic arc. The idea to take Stranger Things up a notch in a new format makes sense, but on stage, where things should be intimate and powerful, it ends up stiff – dialogue and drama can’t keep up with effects that should just enhance the story.

netflix

The play isn’t a total disaster. You can see talent in the idea, and some moments really move or surprise. But it’s definitely the most uneven thing the franchise’s done so far, because fancy effects don’t replace a good story – it’s pointless. Turning a huge hit like Stranger Things into a multimedia franchise always risks watering it down. Here, the theater ended up showing a bigger issue: trying to grow a universe that maybe already said everything it needed on screen (in, literally, 10 years).

Stranger Things: The First Shadow wants to be a key piece of the franchise, but it feels like something that could be wrapped up in five minutes in the final season. Sadly, it’s a huge effort that says very little. It feels like brand entertainment, not real storytelling.

Stranger Things Season 5 will release its first batch of episodes on November 26th.