Netflix's Most Underrated Show Was Finally Nominated for an Emmy

The nominees for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, highlighting the biggest and best projects that the television industry has put out in the past year. From buzzworthy dramas to eclectic miniseries, there were a lot of shows represented — including one of the most beloved shows that Netflix has on its streaming service. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson was nominated for two awards this year's Emmys, with the long-awaited second season of the show being among the nominees for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Other nominees in the category include Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers: Corrections, Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, and The Randy Rainbow Show.

Robinson himself was also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, for the various roles he portrayed in Season 2. Other nominees in the category include Anthony A. Anderson for Anacostia, Bill Burr for Immoral Compass, Brendan Gleeson for State of the Union, and Ikechukwu Ufomadu for Words With Ike (Cake).

I Think You Should Leave provides a collection of short, surreal, and undeniably hilarious sketches, courtesy of Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin. Co-stars on the series include Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Paul Walter-Hauser and Bob Odenkirk. The first two seasons have become cult classics among fans, spawning original characterss including Bart Harley Jarvis, Karl Havoc, Car Focus Group Guy, Chunky, and the "We're all trying to find the guy who did this" Hot Dog Guy. The series was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

Robinson is known for a stint on Saturday Night Live and for co-creating Detroiters, the fan-favorite Comedy Central series that stars himself and Richardson. Richardson — who also makes memorable appearances in both seasons of I Think You Should Leave — previously told ComicBook.com he would definitely be willing to return for another season.

"A hundred percent, we'd want to go back," Richardson shared with ComicBook.com. "I love Detroiters so much, and there was so much more that we want to do with it. So we've gotten ... I think it got clipped off the tree before it was fully, fully bare. I love and I am very proud of those first two seasons, but I'm also curious to what we would have done had we done more, and we still want to do more."

"We text each other, the creators, me, Tim, Joe [Kelly], and Zach [Kanin], we text each other plot points, pitches still," Richardson continued. "Even if it's just for us to laugh about, we'll like text out ... [I don't want to] give those away, because who knows if we do come back, I don't want to burn a hilarious thing. We'll send it back and then we'll just start to stockpile and it kind of just snowballs and we come up with these episodes. So if we got the chance to do it again, we a hundred percent would love it."

