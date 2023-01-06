Netflix Shows Support for Stranger Things Star After Coming Out

Yesterday, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out as gay on TikTok. The 18-year-old star is best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things. In fact, his character was also confirmed to be gay last year. Schnapp was a trending topic on Twitter yesterday with many fans taking to the social media site to congratulate the actor for living his truth. He also got some support from Netflix, who changed their bio on Twitter to honor him.

"Love you, Noah Schnapp," the official Netflix account's bio currently reads on Twitter. Of course, Schnapp rose to fame thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things, so it's nice to see them showing their support for the young actor. Schnapp first played Will Byers when he was only 10, and he's since appeared in Hubie Halloween on the platform. Believe it or not, Schnapp was working in Hollywood even before the iconic horror. He was previously seen in Bridge of Spies as well as voicing Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie. You can check out a screenshot of the sweet shoutout from Netflix below:

(Photo: Netflix)

Did Stranger Things Confirm Will's Sexuality?

The fourth season of Stranger Things was released last year and addressed the long-running theory that Will Byers was gay which led to Schnapp confirming his character's sexuality.

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing," Schnapp said at the time. "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay. People have come up to me – I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, 'Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.' That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they're doing it so well."

"Years ago in Season 1, I didn't know where the Duffers wanted to go with this character," Schnapp added. "So I was kind of figuring it out along with the audience. But now that I've spoken to them and seen the show, I know what they want to do with it. They obviously don't tell me anything, either. I'm always spoiling stuff, so they will never share anything with me. So it's a lot of figuring it out on my own. And kind of realizing later on, like, 'Oh this makes sense and this was intentional.'"

Stay tuned for updates about the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things.