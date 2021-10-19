Parents Urged to Not Let Children Watch Netflix’s Squid Game by English Council

A council in southern England is advising that parents not allow children to watch Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. The recommendation comes following reports of young children, some as young as 6-years-old, emulating the show’s violent games, according to The Guardian. The Central Bedfordshire council’s education safeguarding team sent out an email suggesting parents and guardians “be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15.” While many of the game’s violent challenges are too elaborate for children to recreate, some are as simple as tug-of-war and marbles, and thus easy to bring to the schoolyard.

In Squid Game, 456 desperate contestants compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery. Per Netflix’s official synopsis, “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

Fans are already begging for a second Squid Game season. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the idea in a recent interview.

“I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes, told Variety. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

However Dong-hyuk also said, “there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

