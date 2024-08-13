Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Hero Series for Season 2

Supacell is coming back for Season 2 on Netflix. Rapman’s debut TV series will get another run with a super powered set of youth in South London. For those unaware, Supacell Centers on a group of five black people linked by sickle cell disease and their family. Suddenly, they all develop superpowers and a secret organization sets out to put all of them under strict observation, with the intent to use their gifts for nefarious purposes. Netflix has been feeling good about the hit so far. In an age where it’s en vogue to criticize superhero stories, here’s yet another example of the genre doing numbers for a platform by using a new frame to tell a familiar tale.

Another beneficiary of Supacell’s success has been the United Kingdom. Recently, some of the region’s exports have been up and down for Netflix. But, this superhero series has ended up making a real statement on the Global Top 10 for the service. Sebastian Thiel directs the show and Supacell features the acting talent of the Supacell Six, comprised of Tosin Cole, Ricardo McCleary-Campbell, Jessica Magaye, Saraphina Mattis, Melissa Simon-Hartman, Michael Ademilua and Cleo Young.

A Fresh Story On Netflix

A good number of fans are thrilled to see a story that echoes their own experience on the streaming platform. Netflix has tried their hand with superheroes before numerous times and this attempt seems to have connected in ways that prove promising. British GQ talked to Supacell star Tosin Cole about the response to the series and the groundswell of support.

“You want to connect to what you see,” Cole argued. “I remember watching Like Mike when I was a kid and I wanted to be like Mike because he was black… seeing is believing.” talking some more about representation among big Hollywood projects, he joked about one of the big hits from the past few years. Cole added, “It’s like saying OK, cool, you love Succession, but could you see yourself in Succession? Maybe not.”

The Supacell star opined that we still have a way to go because of this entire exchange. “Even this conversation we’re having now – and this is me being real – the fact that we’re talking about representation shows how far we are in society,” Cole contended. “We haven’t come a long way… when shows are just about shows and not being Black or White or Asian… that’s when everything’s normal. So the fact that we’re still talking about representation and what it means still shows that we’ve got a lot of work to do. Some things should just be normal.”

