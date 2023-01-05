Netflix's #1 TV Series Has Critics Divided on Rotten Tomatoes, and Audiences Agree

It looks like Netflix's newest hit series has been met with a pretty divided response. At the time of this writing, the live-action drama Kaleidoscope holds a 52% positive rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The "critics consensus" for the series reads "While Kaleidoscope's interactive storytelling offers some flashy novelty, its color-coded story strands are unfortunately all in service to a disappointingly pedestrian plot."

It appears as if the show's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes doesn't fare that much better, with a 61% positive ratings out of 167 reviews. This reaction comes just three days after the series, which nonlinearly tells its story of a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history, arrived on the platform. The episodes of Kaleidoscope will be offered in a different order for each Netflix subscriber, allowing viewers to experience the heist at wildly-different points in time, leading up to its finale.

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

What is Kaleidoscope about?

In Kaleidoscope, a seemingly unbreakable vault is guarded by the world's most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted? The series is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy,

The series stars Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Jordan Mendoza as RJ Acosta, Jr, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, Soonjeong Son as Liz Kim, Hemky Madera as Carlos Sujo, Niousha Noor as Nazan Abbasi, and Bubba Weiler as Samuel Toby.

"When you watch Kaleidoscope, all the information is there to be able to connect the dots and know the story," executive producer Russell Fine, who also directed two episodes of the show, told TUDUM.com.

"Being able to enter into [the story] at different times, move around and watch in different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters," series creator Eric Garcia added.

Kaleidoscope is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.