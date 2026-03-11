Netflix’s $160M Sci-Fi Show From Game of Thrones Creators Gets Disappointing S2 Update (& It Repeats a HBO Controversy)

Sci-Fi has been enjoying a major boom period on streaming over recent years, although Netflix hasn’t been at the forefront of it. Its rival streamer, Apple TV, has been leading the way in that regard, with the likes of Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, and Pluribus among the most acclaimed shows in the genre this decade. Still, Netflix has been looking to replicate that success, and one of its biggest efforts was its first series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, 3 Body Problem.

An adaptation of Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past book series, the show is a globetrotting saga that charts humanity coming into contact with an extraterrestrial civilization, sparking global panic, political machinations, and more chaos to come. The first season was a hit for Netflix, pulling in tens of millions of views, and was renewed for both a second and third season, which will close out the story.

Now, a new update reveals the episode count of those seasons, and it might be a little alarming for viewers. Via cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt on Instagram, and What’s On Netflix, it’s been revealed that Season 2 will have only six episodes (a reduction of two), and it’s also being reported that Season 3 will have just five episodes to finish things up.

These episode counts have not been officially confirmed by Netflix, so there’s always the chance that plans could change, especially for the third season. If it holds true, though, then it raises questions of why, and how it’ll impact the series.

What 3 Body Problem’s Reduced Episode Count Means

Part of the reason for 3 Body Problem‘s reduced episode count may be budgetary. The first season cost around $20 million per episode (with eight installments in total). If it’s sticking to that price tag for Seasons 2 and 3 – and, given the scale of the show, it seems likely – then it might be a move to keep the overall costs down.

There are, of course, three books in the Remembrance of Earth’s Past series, which would mean one season per book (although with plenty of divergences already). That might mean there’s a fine story reason for things, but the books do get longer (the second only marginally so, but the third is around 200 pages longer), more complex, and cover an incredibly expanded timeline. Back in 2024, prior to the debut of the series, Benioff and Weiss (who co-produce the show with Alexander Woo) told THR that four seasons would be ideal.

A reduced episode count for the endgame of a show made by Benioff and Weiss does call to mind Game of Thrones, for which they had a truncated final two seasons, famously causing absolutely no problems whatsoever. Such fears for 3 Body Problem are understandable, though things are different, not least because the books offer a complete map for them to follow this time around.

It’s also worth noting that Seasons 2 and 3 are being filmed back-to-back, and that if nothing else, it means the show will have a proper ending, which can’t be said for every Netflix show. It should also mean shorter gaps between those two seasons – 3 Body Problem Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2026 – and that momentum alone could help the ending.

The first season was a success, but received a lukewarm reception: it has a solid, but not spectacular, 78% Rotten Tomatoes score with critics, and 76% with audiences. It isn’t one of the streamer’s biggest or best shows, which, despite being enough of a success, might have also factored into the decision. But, hopefully, this is a creative decision that best serves the story, and one that will pay off.

3 Body Problem Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

