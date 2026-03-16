Netflix’s New Crime Show Is an Instant Hit Just Days After Release

Netflix has been making a splash with its new crop of thriller series, and now a new Spanish-language crime thriller is pulling in surprising viewership numbers, making its way up the Top 10 Most Watched list to take the #8 spot. Set in the Dominican Republic, this limited series is just begging to be binged, ready to take viewers on a tense adventure over the course of a night that changes the lives of three close-knit sisters.

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From the mind of Jason George, who was also behind powerhouse series like Narcos and The Blacklist, That Night stars Claudia Sala, Clara Galle, Pedro Casablanc, and Paula Usero, and centers on an idyllic evening that rapidly spirals out of control when the youngest sister accidentally hits a man who turns out to be a police officer with her car. The three refuse to go to the police and instead decide to hide the body themselves before their crime can be discovered. A tense thriller, That Night has surprising moments of comedy and levity, making it shockingly relatable and well worth watching.

The Night is a Taut, Easy Thriller

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Critics can’t seem to agree on how they feel about That Night, with some calling it a tonal mess and others saying that it’s heartfelt and complex—a story that starts as a high-stakes thriller and finishes as a nuanced drama about family dynamics. Jasneet Singh of Collider, however, rated the series an impressive 8 out of 10, saying, “That Night deftly becomes an insightful dissertation on family dynamics, giving each relationship a fair shake and exploring how far fidelity can actually go before it buckles under the weight of guilt, reason, or justice.”

So far, casual audiences are enjoying the series. And while That Night is easily digestible as far as thrillers go, that’s not necessarily a knock against it. “That Night is an easy-to-watch family thriller that knows how to build guilt, fear, and tension between its three sisters. The miniseries moves quickly, keeps the suspense alive, and has enough twists to make you want to keep going. What works best is the dynamic between the three leads, who give the story a dramatic core even when the script pushes things a little too hard,” said one viewer, highlighting exactly why it worked as a series. The chemistry between the sisters is palpable, making the buy-in to the idea that they would all risk their freedom for one another easy.

Do you have a favorite moment from That Night? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.