Netflix’s New Series Starring 2 KPop Stars is Officially a Hit with 2.6 Million Viewers

A new K-drama is taking over the Netflix Global Most Watched list, easily breaking through the Top 5 and taking the #4 spot on the platform with 2.6 million views. The limited series, which has earned a 95% audience score, debuted a week ago on Netflix and boasts 10 episodes, as well as a K-pop star and member of the wildly popular KPop band, BLACKPINK, as part of the cast.

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The series is called Boyfriend on Demand and is as whimsical and silly as it sounds—but don’t dismiss it out of hand. It’s both sweet and charming, with episodes that are easy to fall into and get lost in. It centers around webtoon producer Seo Mi-rae (Jisoo), who has found that romance just isn’t worth it. Dedicated entirely to her job, she finds that she barely has the energy to take care of herself, let alone foster a relationship. But Mi-rae’s opinion about love starts to change when she’s introduced to Boyfriend on Demand, a virtual-dating service that’s more lifelike than any game she’s ever played. As Mi-rae goes on a series of perfect fantasy dates, she remembers what life can feel like outside of work, leaving her wondering how reality can possibly hold up to her fantasies.

It’s a Fun, Funny Series That’s Sure to be Relatable

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Boyfriend on Demand left critics and audiences divided, with audiences loving it and giving the series a 95% rating. Critics, on the other hand, found less to appreciate and gave it 65%, leaving a 30-point gap between the two. Critic Ruchika Bhat rated the show 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying, “While the premise is super interesting, and there’s actually some substance in there, ultimately, this is a drama that fails to be anything more than just potentially good.”

Fans, though, found the series fun—a delightful break from the heaviness of life without being entirely shallow or without merit. “The drama’s brilliance lies in its ability to blend a high-concept premise—virtual dating in a digital age—with deeply human storytelling. The chemistry between JISOO and Seo In-guk is electric yet grounded, creating a “must-watch” dynamic that feels both aspirational and relatable,” said one fan, highlighting all of the reasons that Boyfriend on Demand has earned such a high score with casual viewers. While the plot may seem silly, it’s incredibly timely, highlighting issues that touch the lives of most viewers—work-life balance, stress, and the inherent disappointment of modern dating. It’s silly fun, but not without heart.

Do you have a favorite moment from Boyfriend on Demand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.