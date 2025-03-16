Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 17th)

A new week is upon us and Netflix is preparing for a packed few days of additions to its roster. Netflix has six consecutive days of new arrivals on the way, beginning on Monday morning with the addition of popular spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City. The rest of the week is set to see additions each day, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their watchlists.

The week includes a new standup comedy special from Bert Kreischer, the arrival of highly anticipated whodunit series The Residence, and the streaming premiere of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix arrivals below!

Monday, March 17th

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow JJ and friends on everyday adventures fueled by the power of imagination as they try new things, celebrate special moments and more!

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral British YouTubers, the Sidemen.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

Tuesday, March 18th

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Losing 45 pounds. Getting parenting advice from Snoop Dogg. Bert Kreischer knows he’s the luckiest guy around — and he’s recounting his blessings.

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

Wednesday, March 19th

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In May 2011, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri. Through pulse-pounding firsthand footage, this documentary goes inside a deadly twister.

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two years after avenging her husband’s death, Blum has found a measure of peace — but secrets never stay buried for long.

Thursday, March 20th

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A down-and-out sports betting writer is roped into teaming up with the ghost of a bossy business tycoon demanding to crack his own murder case.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

A young commoner comes of age and learns he’s the last of a long line of Werewolves — and heir to the throne — in this epic fantasy adventure series.

Friday, March 21st

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young runner is given a second chance at life when he is offered a track scholarship, but can he chase his dreams without tripping on his lies?

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor’s faith turns upside down when a meteorite lands in his small Finnish town, its impact stirring up chaos and criminal intentions.

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process.

Saturday, March 22nd

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.