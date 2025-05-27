New Phineas & Ferb Preview Ends With Massive Twist

We are only a few days away from the return of Disney’s most popular animated brothers, as Phineas and Ferb’s animated series is making a comeback next month after over a decade away. On June 5th, the Phineas and Ferb revival will premiere on the Disney Channel, with the entire season landing on Disney+ the next day on June 6th. To get fans hyped for the big comeback, Disney has released a massive ten-minute preview that hints at what is to come and fans might not be prepared to see what the animated show’s return has up its sleeves.

What would Phineas and Ferb be without a traditional fight between the villainous Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Perry The Platypus? In the latest preview, the two foes that are seemingly locked in eternal combat are once again going at it, though this time, it appears as though a massive casualty has transpired in the revival according to this new massive preview. With the good doctor’s new vaporizer laser shooting off into the distance, Candace and the boys’ mom appears to be its latest victim. That’s right, Linda Flynn-Fletcher has seemingly been vaporized, setting up quite the conundrum for the gang for the Disney revival. You can check out the new extended preview below.

The Creators of Phineas & Ferb Talk The Revival

In an interview with ABC 11 last year, creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh talked about the popular Disney property’s big comeback. During the chat, Povenmire discussed how the revival would be bringing old and new writers to spin the new yearns, “So far, our writers’ room is about half people who worked on the original and half people who are young storytellers coming up, who grew up with ‘Phineas and Ferb’ as sort of their ‘Scooby Doo’. We’re just having the best time in the writers’ room. There’s like six or seven episodes already of this season that are [going to] be iconic episodes that may replace people’s favorite episodes in their brain.”

Obviously, since Phineas and Ferb’s creators are returning to write the revival, Marsh and Povenmire will be returning to their respective roles as Major Francis Monogram and Dr. Doofenshmirtz respectively. The revival is also set to bring back quite a few members of the original cast which includes Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. While the new episodes are clearly throwing some curveballs at fans, the creators have stated in the past that they are looking at the new season as the fifth of the series, putting many fans’ worries to bed.

