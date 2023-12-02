Our Flag Means Death: Ruibo Qian Talks Playing Zheng Yi Sao and Character's Future

Our Flag Means Death's second season recently came to an end on Max, and fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season. While things did wrap up without any big cliffhangers like the show's first season, the cast clearly wants to see the show live on. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Ruibo Qian, who joined the show's second season as pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao. During in the interview, Qian shared a fun story about getting cast and revealed her fears about joining a series with such a devoted fan base. Qian also shared that she's opened to whatever might hold in Zheng's future, and talked about what it was like embodying such a well-rounded woman.

"I don't know," Qian shared. "I trust them all implicitly, the geniuses behind the series. So I'm like, 'Whatever the f*ck happens, I'm down.'I'm ready for all of it. Totally."

"Yeah, it's incredible," she added of playing Zheng. "I think that they did such a brilliant job writing this character. Even initially going into it, I personally had some reservations, not having read the rest of the script or anything, just being like, 'Well, how am I going to do this woman justice? How do I do right by her because she's a historical figure?' It's culturally, ancestrally important to me. But it all took care of itself because she is so well-rounded. There's all these aspects of her, just as in any human person, and I think it's brilliant to see how she can or cannot balance her work/life situation. It's brilliant. Yeah, it's amazing. It's such a gift as an actor to be able to do the whole gamut of emotions in that way."

Rhys Darby Shares Hopes For OFMD Season 3:

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Things ended happily for Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard/Ed (Taika Waititi) in the finale of Our Flag Means Death. They decided to leave the pirate life behind and open an inn. However, Darby doesn't think that life is going to last long. In fact, he spoke to ComicBook.com about some ideas of what Stede and Ed could be getting up to in a potential third season.

"It's a difficult one," Darby began. "I don't know where they're going to go next if they carry on, because Stede has definitely had the ultimate journey. And I think there's moments where he must be pinching himself, 'This can't be right.' And I think when I think of these two characters, who are now very famous pirates in this region who think they're going to pull off being able to just open an inn and have a nice life, they're kidding themselves. And I think they're in this amazing honeymoon period where they're now going, 'Okay, we've basically gone through all of this tough stuff and together, and our relationship is at a point where we can actually now relax.' I think that's when they're going to have their hardest time because they've never had that before. And so that in itself would be fun to explore. How are they going to be together like this?"

He continued, "Is it going to work? And then at the back of their minds, they've got to be thinking, 'Wait a minute, aren't we real badass pirates? The British are not going to give up.' Everyone gets killed or taken in if you're a pirate in those days. So that, and the other element that I think Stede would be really missing – both of them – but particularly Stede, would be that he's seeing his family float off. Those are his new people, those people that really, that he loves and almost like his kids. And I think he's going to be worried, not that he's ever worried about his kids, but these people who I believe he has a connection to, and he feels responsible for them in some way, that they're going to have danger. As soon as you see that pirate ship head off, you think, 'Right well, it's literally a pirate ship, so it's going to be attacked at some point.' Now. Luckily, it's got some real kick-ass people on there now that are going to be more capable than he is."

Our Flag Means Death is now streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the show's cast.