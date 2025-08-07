The Office Spinoff The Paper Gets First Trailer

Ahead of its release on Peacock next month, The Paper, a spinoff of the popular sitcom The Office, has received its first trailer. The preview provides a basic overview of the show’s general premise, as Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) assumes his new position as the editor-in-chief of the newspaper the Toledo Truth Teller. Ned has his work cut out for him as he looks to get the paper back on track. The staff meeting scene in the trailer highlights a lack of experience the reporters will have to overcome, but Ned is committed to improving things so his outlet is the go-to source for news.

Stylistically, The Paper follows the same mockumentary format from The Office, as the same documentary crew that chronicled the misadventures at the Dunder Mifflin workplace is now following the exploits of the Toledo Truth Teller. As seen in the trailer, there will be interviews with the Truth Teller staff and volunteers as they discuss the paper’s mission and how things are going. Check out the preview in the space below:

It was previously confirmed that The Paper will debut on Peacock on Thursday, September 4th with a special four-episode premiere. The first season will consist of 10 episodes; after the premiere, two new episodes will air weekly through September 25th. As of this writing, it hasn’t been announced if The Paper will be renewed for a second season.

The spinoff features a predominantly new cast, but The Office star Oscar Nuñez is reprising his role as Oscar Martinez on The Paper (he has some amusing interactions with the documentary crew in the trailer). John Krasinski has expressed a willingness to return as Jim Halpert if showrunner Greg Daniels reached out to him.

By shifting the focus from a paper company to a newspaper, The Paper should be able to feel fresh while also harkening back to the spirit of The Office. Following a print edition in today’s increasingly digital landscape could be fertile ground for some clever commentary on the modern world and how we consume news today. Ned seems at a loss for words when his volunteers cite composing tweets and writing high school papers as experience. There’s a distinct underdog component to the story here that’s ideal for a sitcom as the characters try to overcome the odds stacked against them and make sense of their world.

The Office is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time that’s still widely watched to this day (even though the finale aired in 2013). It remains to be seen if The Paper can follow suit, but it certainly has potential to be an entertaining spin on a fan-favorite formula. Gleeson was convinced to sign on for the project by having conversations with members of The Office cast, who praised Daniels as a creative. Hopefully, that vote of confidence shines through and The Paper can carve out its own legacy.