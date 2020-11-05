Parks and Rec Stars Have Adorable “Father and Son” Moment on Twitter

✖

In the year 2020, we have seen a whole lot of cast reunions. Many groups from sitcoms and old movies have come together to raise money for various charities or political campaigns. One such show was Parks and Recreation, which was one of the first casts to get together earlier this year in order to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The special ended up raising $2.87 million. Another recent reunion was the Happy Days cast, which got together with the hopes of raising money for Wisconsin Democrats. Well, if you're a fan of both sitcoms, you know they have one thing in common: Henry Winkler. The actor played Fonzie on Happy Days and later Dr. Saperstein on Parks and Rec. Earlier today, Winkler even had a fun interaction with his onscreen son, Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein) on Twitter.

"WISCONSIN!!!," Schwartz tweeted earlier today. The actor included an image of him posing next to a Fonzie statue. “Father and son," Winkler replied. This wasn’t the only post from Schwartz that Winkler shared today. Schwartz posted a photo of himself at the dentist, writing, "Finding ways to unwind while the results come in." (He’s, of course, talking about the presidential election.) Winkler replied, "Ben can do EVERYTHING.. he is even his own dentist." You can view the posts below:

father and son https://t.co/nDyQIm5iLu — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 4, 2020

Ben can do EVERYTHING.. he is even his own dentist https://t.co/3fdUtSfbGl — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 4, 2020

Earlier this year when the Parks and Rec cast reunited, the show's creator shared the following:

"I really honestly didn't ever think it was going to happen," series co-creator and Reunion Special co-writer Mike Schur told Entertainment Weekly. "Even as the reboot craze and the reunion craze struck and those things were floating around in the ether, I still was like, 'I don't think so. I don't see why.' Amy and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make and we felt like we made the point and then we ended the show and we moved on. I always felt like if there wasn't a really compelling reason, there'd be no point in just getting back together just to get back together — as fun as it wasn't as much as we all loved each other."

Last month, Parks and Rec left Netflix after being on the streaming service for many years. The show is now available to watch on Peacock.