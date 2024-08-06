Patti Yasutake, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Beef Actress, Dies at 70

Actress Patti Yasutake, who was known for roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Netflix’s acclaimed Beef series, has passed away at the age of 70 (via Deadline). Manager and friend Kyle Fritz relayed the news of Yasutake’s passing, revealing that she passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family after a long fight with Cancer. Yasutake is survived by her siblings Linda Hayashi and Steven Yasutake, A memorial for Yasutake will be held at East West Players, and the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to the theater company. We wish Yasutake’s family and friends all the best during this incredibly difficult time.

Yasutake and Fritz have worked together for over 30 years, and she was actually their first client. “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago,” Fritz said. “We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yasutake was born and raised in Gardena and Inglewood and would graduate from UCLA with honors in theater. She would then start performing at the East West Players and then would go on to make her major film debut in Ron Howard’s 1986 film Gang Go. She would reprise the character of Umeki in a series spun off from the film, and then in 1988 she would appear in The Wash, followed by appearances in Drop Dead Gorgeous, Blind Spot, and more.

She would also stay active in the realm of TV, making appearances in shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, The Unit, Cold Case, NCIS: Los Angeles, Pretty Little Liars, The Closer, and more though one of her biggest roles in TV occurred in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Yasutake played the role of Nurse Alyssa Ogawa, and she would reprise the role in Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact. Yasutake’s most recent role was in the acclaimed Netflix series Beef, where she played George’s mother Fumi Sakai, and the series would go on to win six Emmys earlier this year.

Our thoughts are with Yasutake’s friends and family at this time.