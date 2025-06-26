PAW Patrol Is Heading to Netflix for the First Time (But There’s a Catch)

One of the biggest kids shows around is about to team-up with the country’s biggest streaming service. PAW Patrol has been a streaming staple on Paramount+ for years now, and that’s not going to change any time soon. The beloved Nick Jr. series is still going to be available on Paramount’s streaming service. However, in addition to Paramount+, the show is also going to be making a massive streaming move this summer, with Netflix announcing it will be adding PAW Patrol to its expansive lineup.
This week, Netflix released its newsletter for the month of July, revealing all of the new movies and TV shows making their way to the service in the coming weeks. Much to everyone’s surprise, that list included PAW Patrol, which has never been available on Netflix before now.
PAW Patrol will be hitting Netflix on July 1st, bringing the adventure of Ryder and the pups to a new streaming giant. The only downside here is that Netflix is only getting a small selection of PAW Patrol episodes.
The newsletter indicates that Netflix will be adding just the second and third seasons of PAW Patrol in July. The series has more than 13 seasons under its belt, so what’s being added to Netflix is simply the tip of the iceberg. If you want access to more PAW Patrol than that, Paramount+ is still your best option.
Coming Soon to Netflix
PAW Patrol will be a huge boost to Netflix’s growing library for kids, which just recently added Ms. Rachel and will be gaining Sesame Street later this year. That said, PAW Patrol is the only major kids title being added at the start of July.
Most of the titles arriving at the beginning of the month are adult-oriented, including hit titles like Mission: Impossible, Pacific Rim, and V for Vendetta. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below.
17 Again
Annie (1982)
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
The Notebook
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
V for Vendetta
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY