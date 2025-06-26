PAW Patrol Is Heading to Netflix for the First Time (But There’s a Catch)

One of the biggest kids shows around is about to team-up with the country’s biggest streaming service. PAW Patrol has been a streaming staple on Paramount+ for years now, and that’s not going to change any time soon. The beloved Nick Jr. series is still going to be available on Paramount’s streaming service. However, in addition to Paramount+, the show is also going to be making a massive streaming move this summer, with Netflix announcing it will be adding PAW Patrol to its expansive lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Netflix released its newsletter for the month of July, revealing all of the new movies and TV shows making their way to the service in the coming weeks. Much to everyone’s surprise, that list included PAW Patrol, which has never been available on Netflix before now.

PAW Patrol will be hitting Netflix on July 1st, bringing the adventure of Ryder and the pups to a new streaming giant. The only downside here is that Netflix is only getting a small selection of PAW Patrol episodes.

The newsletter indicates that Netflix will be adding just the second and third seasons of PAW Patrol in July. The series has more than 13 seasons under its belt, so what’s being added to Netflix is simply the tip of the iceberg. If you want access to more PAW Patrol than that, Paramount+ is still your best option.

Coming Soon to Netflix

PAW Patrol will be a huge boost to Netflix’s growing library for kids, which just recently added Ms. Rachel and will be gaining Sesame Street later this year. That said, PAW Patrol is the only major kids title being added at the start of July.

Most of the titles arriving at the beginning of the month are adult-oriented, including hit titles like Mission: Impossible, Pacific Rim, and V for Vendetta. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below.

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY