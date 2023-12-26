Percy Jackson: Rick Riordan Showcases Iconic The Lightning Thief Location For Next Episode

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is beginning its first quest. The show's series premiere ended with the revelation that the titular demigod (Walker Scobell) is a son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), as the sea god claimed Percy following his first game of capture the flag at Camp Half-Blood. This led to Chiron (Glynn Turman) sharing more information with Percy about the larger pieces at play, namely the brewing war between his father and Zeus (Lance Reddick). Zeus's master bolt was stolen some time ago, and Percy has become the primary suspect. Percy and his peers know he is not actually the thief, but he is tasked with clearing his own name. In order to do so, Percy must embark on a quest to confront Chiron's suspect: Hades (Jay Duplass).

As revealed in an exclusive Percy Jackson Episode 3 clip shared with ComicBook.com, this next episode will feature Percy, Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) kicking off their cross-country quest. Beyond that, this start to their journey will feature the trio running in with one of Greek mythology's most famous monsters.

Rick Riordan Teases Medusa's Lair in Percy Jackson Episode 3

Another iconic location from The Lightning Thief is leaping from the page to the screen.

Taking to Instagram, Percy Jackson and the Olympians author and executive producer shared an image of Aunty Em's Gnome Emporium. This spot is the canonical home of Medusa, the snake-haired monster who will be portrayed by Jessica Parker Kennedy.

"Parts of the scenes we did with some prosthetic snakes, so that was very cool," Kennedy shared of her guest starring role in Percy Jackson. "Other stuff I had the little mo-cap on my head, which is a very ridiculous, horrible looking little cap that doesn't flatter anyone."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).