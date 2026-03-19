Prime Video’s American Gladiators Revival Confirms Premiere Date (And Why This Reboot Will Actually Work)

Few competition series have left as permanent a mark on American television as American Gladiators. Released in 1989 revolved around ordinary people, physically outmatched, stepping into an arena to battle a roster of extraordinary athletes built like comic book characters. Created by Johnny C. Ferraro, the show ran for seven seasons, spawning international versions across the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and beyond, and directly inspiring an entire genre of physical competition television that still dominates screens decades later. The concept proved durable enough to generate a second life on NBC in 2008, though that revival ultimately collapsed after two seasons. Now, with original creator Ferraro back at the helm, Prime Video is bringing the franchise back for its biggest and most globally ambitious iteration yet.

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Prime Video officially confirmed that the first three episodes of its rebooted American Gladiators will premiere on April 17, 2026, exclusively on the platform, with three additional episodes following on April 24 and the final four dropping on May 1. Hosted by WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin alongside sideline reporter Rocsi Diaz, the 10-episode season will stream in over 240 countries and territories simultaneously. Following the blueprint of the original series, the American Gladiators revival will feature 16 new Gladiators drawn from the ranks of CrossFit athletes, professional wrestlers, bodybuilders, and Division I competitors, who will face off against amateur male and female Contenders, with a $100,000 prize and the title of American Gladiator Champion on the line.

The American Gladiators Revival Is Right to Bet on Nostalgia

Image courtesy of MGM

Prime Video’s American Gladiators will have events every fan will recognize. Classic competitions, including Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, are all confirmed for the new season, placing the recognizable pillars of the original format at the center of the experience. This approach directly corrects the central mistake of the 2008 NBC revival. That iteration launched with a 12-million-viewer premiere, capitalizing on an existing writers’ strike and aggressive network promotion, before hemorrhaging its audience across a second season and getting canceled in March 2009. Viewer criticism at the time consistently pointed to the 2008 version feeling bloated with manufactured drama, lacking the unpolished intensity of the original, and leaning too heavily on celebrity hosts Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali.

Amazon MGM Studios head of brand and content innovation Lauren Anderson stated when the reboot was first announced that the goal was to deliver “reimagined and nostalgic elements that celebrate the best of the original series.” So, while new competitions are being introduced, it seems Prime Video is sticking close to the original show’s formula, a strategy that can turn the new American Gladiators into another international hit, especially considering the reach of the streaming platform.

American Gladiators premieres April 17, 2026, on Prime Video.

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