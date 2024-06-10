Reacher Star Teases New Details About His Season 3 Villain

The third season of Prime Video's Reacher is set to adapt Lee Child's novel Persuader, one of the most popular books in the Jack Reacher series. This adventure will take Alan Ritchson's titular hero to the Northeast and insert him into a drug operation that has even more going on beneath the surface than it initially seems. The Breakfast Club alum and The Dead Zone star Anthony Michael Hall joins the new season as its main villain, and the actor is letting fans know what they can expect from his character.

"The character is Zachary Beck, and on the surface, he's like a kingpin of wholesale drug dealing. But the truth is that it's a front; it's a cover for something a little seedier," Hall told Screen Rant in a recent interview. "The intro to this third season is that Reacher basically saved my son's ass. He's getting roughed up by what we think are a bunch of townies, but ultimately it's a dirtier group of people.

"In the first episode, you see my son — played by Johnny Berchtold, a really talented young actor — gets roughed up in the town and Reacher comes to save the day in the way that Reacher does. Reacher comes in, kicks some ass, saves the day. From that point, my son Richard says to him, 'Look, you should come talk to my dad. He can help you out, maybe put you to work,' which leads to me hiring Reacher."

Hall went on to talk about how Beck and Reacher will work together, with their working relationship representing just one aspect of their complicated ties.

"I don't want to say much more than that, but basically, that's the story: this father-son dynamic," the actor continued. "But then there's this whole thing of Zachary Beck and who he represents to Reacher. Reacher will be working for him, but as you know, he's kind of a double agent. He's still working with that whole thing. There's an excellent actor named Brian Tee, who's also a part of this season. His character steps out of the shadows, and you realize that the two of us are into some dirty dealings. It's going to lead to a broader story that my son gets involved in and further linked into, if that makes sense."

Reacher Season 3 is on its way in the not-too-distant future, but Prime Video has yet to announce a release date. Many expect to see it debut at the start of 2025.