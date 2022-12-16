New Reese Witherspoon TV Series Gets Two Season Order

In recent years, Reese Witherspoon has become a titan of television, executive producing award-winning shows as part of her Hello Sunshine production banner. Now, it sounds like she'll be adding another title to that list — and it has gotten a major commitment. Witherspoon is set to star in and executive produce All Stars, a half-hour comedy that has already gotten a two-season straight to series order from Amazon Studios. The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (played by Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England.

"I've been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time," Witherspoon said in a statement. "When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can't wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled."

The series is created and showrun by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Aline Brosh McKenna, who will also direct the pilot and half of the series' episodes. Lauren Neustadter will also executive produce for Hello Sunshine.

"Reese is my longtime hero and I'm so thrilled we got to go from making a movie together to this fantastic TV opportunity, brought to me by her and the iconic Lauren Neustadter," Brosh McKenna said. "So excited to bring this world and these characters to life! The folks at Amazon have already been so enthusiastic and supportive, I'm very excited to join their roster of talent."

"We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars! Aline Brosh McKenna's pitch delivered it all—originality, an iconic lead character and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience."

