Rick and Morty Promo Teases New Space Beth Episode

Rick and Morty Season 8 has officially made its premiere with Adult Swim, and the first look at its next episode is teasing a new adventure for Space Beth. Ever since she was first introduced to the series, Space Beth has been an interesting character. Initially serving as a mirror to Beth had she gone on a lived her dream life away from her family, Space Beth has since made her return to the series and has become a member of the extended Smith Family dynamic. But as a character herself, there’s still a lot of material to explore with solo stories.

Space Beth has been intriguing in the family as following her romance with Beth, Space Beth herself has been on the sidelines with little else developed about how she ticks. This could be getting a big change in the coming episode as Rick and Morty Season 8 has dropped the first look at Episode 2 as it teases Space Beth is going to be at the center of the next big story. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X as it teases what’s coming next.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 1st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 8, "Valkyrick"! pic.twitter.com/BdwsaU3rDz — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 26, 2025

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2 is titled “Valkyrick” and it will be making its premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 1st at 11:00PM ET. Adult Swim teases the episode as such, “Space Beth calls her dad for a ride.” Naturally, there’s so much that could go down in an episode that’s teased like this as this could be from the episode’s opening minutes before getting into a much larger episodes with Space Beth and her father. And considering Space Beth’s expanded role in the Smith Family, there is a lot of potential ground to cover with such an idea.

Space Beth has been an intriguing addition to the series as it offers up a new chance for Beth herself to be explored in a new kind of way. Not only does it mean that there’s potential for more space faring adventures with her at the center, but it’s been made clear in the preview that Space Beth is even going to be reaching out to her father for some help in her current situation. And that’s just an interesting dynamic.

What’s Next for Rick and Morty Season 8?

Rick and Morty’s premiere for the season didn’t really seem to tee up any major serialized story, but at the same time it made some great advancements for both Morty and Summer as characters. That’s the same hope for this coming episode as while it could end up being another episodic story, this episode could end up giving us more of Space Beth as a character herself. There’s so little we understand about her at this point as we’ve only seen her through Beth’s point of view, so this could be the chance to make that happen.

That’s the key to Rick and Morty’s longevity as well. While Rick and Morty might not want to focus on a grander serialized narrative that carries between episodes, but it makes some major updates across multiple seasons. Space Beth is one of the characters who could stand to help make that happen as there’s still so much that can happen out in space across multiple seasons, and she could even be at the center of a big story arc. As Rick and Morty works through Season 12, everything could be on the table for the future.