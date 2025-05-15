New Rick and Morty Season 8 Trailer Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Rick and Morty Season 8 is taking us into new dimensions as always, but it’s also revisiting its most beloved characters and concepts. The trailer for the new season dropped on Thursday, and within the sizzle reel of upcoming action and one-liners, multiple appearances by Space Beth stood out. The version of Rick’s daughter who may or may not be a clone was introduced at the end of Season 4, and since then she has been in and out of the Smith family’s adventures from week to week. We didn’t see too much of her in Season 7, but it looks like she’ll be front-and-center in Season 8.

Space Beth is easily distinguished from the series’ main Beth by the blue streak in her hair, her eyebrow piercing, and the scar over one eye. We get a glimpse of her right in the beginning of the trailer expertly twirling a sci-fi weapon before sheathing it across her back, and a few seconds later we see her and Rick fighting against some kind of suped-up Gromflomite together.

As usual, the trailer is fast-paced with sharp edits, but Space Beth is actually the focus of one of the longer snippets where the dialogue overtakes the music. It shows three Gromflomites approaching Space Beth and Rick around a corner, shouting: “Oh s؅—, it’s Rick Sanchez!” Space Beth trains a gun on them as Rick responds with ironic detachment: “Hey, my daughter is just as dangerous.”

It looks like Rick and Space Beth have a pretty action-packed adventure at some point in the season, as we later see them fighting yet another oversized Gromflomite, surrounded by tanks that may show other aliens undergoing experimental enhancements. When Space Beth first left earth at the end of Season 3, she joined the fight against the Gromflomites’ galactic empire, and it’s often hinted that the vague “space adventures” she goes on are still involved in this fight. We know that Rick is pretty apathetic about this war of hers, so having him fight alongside her is pretty rare.

At this point, it may feel like Space Beth is a regular part of the cast of Rick and Morty, but she actually hasn’t gotten all that many chances to shine so far. Her first reappearance in the Season 4 finale felt like it could have been a one-off, while her brief appearance in Season 5, Episode 2 only raised the question of whether she would show up more often. She got the most screentime in Season 6, appearing in seven out of 10 episodes, while in Season 7 she made four decidedly mundane cameos. In two, she didn’t even speak.

Space Beth is an interesting character in Rick and Morty because she is generally used to examine or deconstruct the characterization of Beth. Series co-creator Dan Harmon has said that Beth is his favorite character on the show, and she’s clearly gotten a lot of attention on the show, especially as Space Beth provides new angles to look at her from. Additionally, if Rick is pulled back into Space Beth’s fight against the Gromflomite empire, it could provide more of the continuity and connective tissue fans often crave from this series.

Rick and Morty Season 8 premieres on Sunday, May 25th on Adult Swim. It will be available to stream on the Adult Swim app, while cord-cutters can rent or purchase it on PVOD stores to watch it from week to week.