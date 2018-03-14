Andy Cohen Comes to ‘Riverdale’ in “Primary Colors” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Primary Colors”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

The photos don’t provide too much information of the episode, mainly focusing on a meeting taking place at the Pembrooke. But what’s most notable is the appearance of the episode’s main guest star – Andy Cohen, who will be appearing in the episode as himself.

“He’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand,” those involved with the show said of Cohen’s appearance earlier this year.

It seems like Cohen will factor into the proceedings of the episode as a way to help the Lodge family, who will apparently be reeling by Hiram’s new announcement for his plans for the town. With several characters growing suspicious of Hiram’s grasp over the town, bringing Cohen into the fold will hopefully help resolve some of the tension — or possibly make things worse.

You can check out the synopsis for “Primary Colors” below.

A HOUSE DIVIDED — In the aftermath of Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) newly announced plans for Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) resorts to drastic measures to voice his opposition.

After making her own big announcement, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) friend Andy Cohen (guest star Andy Cohen) comes to town to lend a hand. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) goes against her parent’s wishes to keep a low profile when she decides to run for student council president.

Elsewhere, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) arrives in Riverdale just as tensions between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa) reach a breaking point. Finally, following a series of mysterious events, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) begins to fear that someone is out to get her.

Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by James DeWille.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Primary Colors” will air on March 21st.