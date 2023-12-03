Sammy Davis Jr. Series Not Moving Forward at Hulu

Hulu has become a streaming site known for adapting stories based on real people. They've shown the ins and outs of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship in Pam & Tommy and showcased the story of Mike Tyson in Mike. Previously, it was announced that the streamer would be telling the story of Rat Pack icon, Sammy Davis Jr. The series was set to be produced by Lee Daniels and 20th Television and saw Elijah Kelley taking on the lead role. According to a new report from Deadline, the series is no longer moving forward at Hulu, and is being shopped to other buyers.

In addition to shopping the series to other streamers, it's being reported that 20th Century plans to attach more high-level talent before moving forward with their "aggressive effort to find a new home" for the show. The limited series was originally ordered by Hulu in April of 2022. In February of this year, Kimberly Harrison (The Crossover) was hired as the showrunner. The series was written by Lee Daniels and Thomas Westfall and is based on Will Haygood's biography, In Black and White: The Life of Sammy Davis Jr. You can read a description of the series below:

"It centers on Davis (Kelley), who rose from childhood stardom on the vaudeville stage to become one of the most famous African American entertainers of the 1950s and '60s (and the only Black member of Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack). At the same time, he spent most of his career surrounded by controversy and ridicule – over his affairs with white film stars, his 1960 marriage to Swedish actress May Britt, his conversion to Judaism, his closeness to the Kennedys (and later Richard Nixon) and his problems with alcohol and drugs."

Disney+ Scraps The Spiderwick Chronicles:

20th Century recently had to shop another project after it was ditched by its original streamer. The Spiderwick Chronicles is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black and was originally supposed to debut on Disney+. After the show had already been completed, it was announced that the steamer would no longer release the series.

Deadline previously reported that the move to cancel the series from Disney+ comes "amid a focus on content curation and Disney-owned IP." The Spiderwick Chronicles is one of the rare projects for Disney+ that was based on non-Disney IP. However, it was announced in October that Roku had acquired the rights to the series.

"It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel," Head of Originals, Roku Media Brian Tannenbaum said. "We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers."

Stay tuned for more TV updates.