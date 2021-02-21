Saturday Night Live Cold Open Has Britney Spears Lecturing Gina Carano After Mandalorian Firing

Saturday Night Live opened its most recent episode with a skit of Chloe Fineman’ss Britney Spears lecturing Gina Carano over her being fired from The Mandalorian. Framing Britney Spears has been a significant part of recent cultural conversations. It makes sense then that NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series would eventually draw inspiration from the documentary, and they took the chance to combine it with the Cara Dune actress being let go from the Star Wars universe. Spears didn’t limit her chastizing to Carano alone. She also went off on Senator Ted Cruz and on New York’s Andrew Cuomo for their headline-grabbing behavior over the past week.

For this season, it has to count among one of the more interesting cold opens. Social media is awash with reactions right now as anything involving that Star Wars situation continues to attract attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cecilys way too pretty to be playing Gina Carano ahaha #SNL pic.twitter.com/cDuzbGZVon — kylie ❥ (@softmccarthy) February 21, 2021

Lucasfilm put out a statement of their own as soon as the change was announced. “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” Lucasfilm shared in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

After Lucasfilm letting her go, the actress issued a statement to Deadline in response. “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano wrote. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Did you see the cold open to Saturday Night Live this week? What did you think? Let us know down in the comments below!