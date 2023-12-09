Saturday Night Live: Is There a New Episode Tonight?

As the calendar races toward a new year, Saturday Night Live is preparing to hang it up for 2023. Now that Christmas is just weeks away, the live sketch comedy only has two new episodes left this year before taking an extended holiday break until the middle part of January. One of those new episodes is tonight, December 9th.

Tonight's episode features Adam Driver as the host of SNL, his fourth time appearing at 30 Rock to host the show. The actor is appearing in Ferrari later this month, so it's possible the actor may be lampooning the Michael Mann picture at some point throughout the night. Joining Driver is pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, her second such time on the show as musical guest. Rodrigo previously appeared on the Studio 8H stage during a Season 46 episode on May 15, 2021.

The last episode of the year will then air next weekend on Saturday, December 16th. That episode will be hosted by SNL alumnus Kate McKinnon, making her hosting debut on the show having previously appeared on the show for a decade as a cast member. She'll be joined by Billie Eilish, the pop singer making her third appearance on the show.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.