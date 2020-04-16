Saved By the Bell Revival: First Teaser Trailer Released

Of all the original content to come to NBC Universal‘s Peacock streaming service, fans are especially excited to see the Saved By the Bell revival. The new series will follow the modern-day goings-on at Bayside High, as well as provide updates on characters like Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), AC Slater (Mario Lopez), and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkeley). While we’ll have to wait until at least later this year to see the sequel series in all its glory, the first footage from the show has made its way online. You can check out the teaser, which seems to have been released in conjunction with Peacock’s early launch, below.

Time out! Who’s psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

The Saved by the Bell revival will see Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those closed schools to the highest-performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they’ve been missing.

Gosselaar, Lopez, and Berkeley will be joined by John Michael Higgins as Bayside’s Principal Toddman, and Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli as a new generation of kids. Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar are also set to produce.

“I like original content. I really appreciate what Cobra Kai has done. I appreciate what Roseanne has done… what Fuller House has done, it’s great. 90210 now is, I heard, for Fox,” Gosselaar previously told THR‘s Award Chatter podcast. “But I’m okay with never seeing a reboot ever again… If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything.”

