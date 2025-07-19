7 Scariest Moments in the Arrowverse

The Arrowverse is a dangerous place. After Oliver Queen returns home from Lian Yu, he sets off a chain of events that creates not only numerous heroes but countless villains. The bad guys, whether they have powers or not, cause trouble all around the Arrowverse, and they typically don’t care if they have to take out innocent people along the way to achieve their goals. Of course, more often than not, the heroes like Green Arrow and The Flash rise to the occasion and save their cities from total annihilation. They don’t always come out of all of their battles completely unscathed, though.

Throughout the Arrowverse’s run, there are plenty of terrifying moments that push characters to the edge. However, rather than utilizing jump scares, The CW opts to make its scariest scenes have real shock value.

1) Zoom Killing Henry Allen

Barry Allen has a tough life. He loses his mother at an early age and has to see his father, Henry Allen, go to prison for her murder. Eventually, he proves his dad’s innocence and gets him released from jail. However, the evil speedster Zoom ruins the celebration in The Flash Season 2 by grabbing Henry, running to Barry’s childhood home, and killing the old man right in front of his son by phasing a hand through his chest.

2) Slade Wilson Killing Moira Queen

Like Barry, Oliver loses a parent when he watches his father take his own life to give him a chance to survive after the Queen’s Gambit goes down. Oliver spends the next few years trying to make up for his dad’s wrong, but his own mistakes catch up to him in Arrow Season 2. Slade Wilson crashes a limo that Oliver, his sister, Thea, and his mother, Moira, are all in before making the vigilante choose who dies. Moira steps up to the plate, and Slade stabs her through the chest with a sword.

3) Rag Doll’s First Appearance

While Central City’s metahumans usually utilize whimsical powers that feel like they’re right out of a comic book, Rag Doll is more like something out of a horror movie. He kidnaps The Flash in Season 5 and uses his ability to contort his body to terrify the hero. Rag Doll returns in later episodes, but the scares he delivers in his Arrowverse debut are hard to shake.

4) Reverse-Flash Killing Cisco Ramon

Most of The Flash Season 1 focuses on the hunt for the Man in the Yellow Suit, who is responsible for Barry’s mother’s death. In Episode 15, Cisco Ramon figures out that his boss, Harrison Wells, is the evil speedster and confronts him. Rather than lose all of his hard work, the Reverse-Flash kills Cisco by putting his hand through his chest. The death doesn’t stick because Barry reverses time to save Central City from a tsunami, but Cisco can still sense it because of his metahuman powers.

5) Black Siren Killing Vigilante

The Vigilante starts making trouble around Star City in Arrow Season 5, nearly killing Oliver on at least one occasion. It eventually comes to light that the man under the mask is Vincent Sobel, Dinah Drake’s old partner. He aligns himself with Cayden James, but after betraying the villain to help Dinah, Black Siren uses her powers directly into the turncoat’s ears to put him in an early grave.

6) Reverse-Flash Ripping the Atom’s Heart Out

Once Barry gets the better of Eobard Thawne, the speedster begins searching for the Spear of Destiny to put himself back on the timeline. His mission puts him at odds with the Legends of Tomorrow, who work to protect time. At one point, Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, stands against the Reverse-Flash, who promptly rips the hero’s heart out of his chest. Time travel shenanigans save the Atom’s life, but it’s still a brutal moment to watch.

7) Mitch Romero’s Death

Bloodwork is easily one of the Arrowverse’s scariest villains, as he can use his blood to control others. A number of characters have their agency taken away by him in The Flash, but the one who gets the short end of the stick is Mitch Romero, who dies and comes back to life thanks to Bloodwork’s experiments. Romero starts causing problems around S.T.A.R. Labs, forcing The Flash to pump him full of dark matter. It’s too much for Romero to handle, and he explodes in front of the titular hero.

