The Scrubs Reboot Finally Gets a Premiere Date, But Fans Will Have to Wait

The lovable crew of ABC’s hit series Scrubs will be reuniting for a long-awaited reboot series, and fans can’t wait to see some of their favorites return to the screen. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley will all be returning for the revival, but no one knew when exactly the cast would actually be hitting screens. Now that’s finally been revealed, and while it’s great to have a premiere date, fans are going to have to wait a while to actually see it.

ABC has revealed its upcoming schedule, and it turns out that Scrubs will be making its debut as part of 2026’s midseason lineup (via Variety). The reboot will premiere on ABC on February 25th at 8 PM EST, and it will debut with two episodes back-to-back, so while it’s great that two episodes are hitting at the same time, it is going to be a bit of a wait before fans can actually watch them. Those who miss the initial airing will be able to catch the premiere episodes on Hulu the next day as well.

The other major aspect of the reboot is the return of series creator Bill Lawrence, who previously teased a bit of what fans can expect from the show’s revival and what it would tackle as far as the characters themselves and the world of medicine that the group works in.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” Lawrence told Deadline. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

The original Scrubs ended its run in 2010 with season 9, though the true finale is often regarded as episode 18 of season 8, which is titled My Finale. That was actually J.D.’s final day at Sacred Heart Hospital, but he would return for guest appearances throughout season 9 as the focus shifted to a new set of characters.

While that season wasn’t what many fans were expecting, there were still some well-liked characters and concepts, and Lawrence revealed previously that those characters and the world they sort of created there all still exist, even if we aren’t going to be focused on them primarily. Hopefully, we’ll get a full trailer for the Scrubs reboot soon, but go ahead and mark your calendars for February now.

