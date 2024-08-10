Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite in First Look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The first look at the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel was released during the premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red. Reuniting original series stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie who played siblings Alex and Justin Russo respectively, the series is currently in production. From the minute Wizards of Waverly Place debuted on Disney Channel with Gomez at the helm it became an instant hit for young audiences. Around the same time, Hannah Montana had also premiered, continuing on the path that shows like That’s So Raven forged for female led comedy series’ on Disney.

Wizards ran for four season amassing 106 episodes and earning several awards including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2012. The series helped launch Gomez’s music and acting career as she now stars in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. In 2009, Disney Channel released a film based on the Wizards series which saw over 11 million viewers on premiere night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the synopsis, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an “adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

The new footage doesn’t reveal much, but there is a first look at the rebellious Billie (anice LeAnn Brown) who comes to stay with Justin after an incident at WizTech. She uses magic whenever and wherever possible, much to Justin’s chagrin who sees a lot of his sister in Billie. Gomez expertly slides back into the role of Alex who fans came to know for her impeccable fashion sense and witty sense of humor. For fans of the original, there are definite nods to the old Russo pad which became an iconic centerpiece over the show’s four season run.

They also step back into the Russo lair which hits all of the nostalgia feels as it appears like not much has changed since the days the three siblings were in training. In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, David DeLuise can be spotted behind the camera laughing with the production crew and it has been confirmed he will have involvement reprising his role as the Russo family patriarch Jerry Russo.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and in the meantime, stream the original series on Disney+.