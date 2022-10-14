She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight

The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) literally breaks the fourth wall and ends up in our "real world", where she confronts the writers and producers at Marvel for the direction that her story is going in. During the scene in the She-Hulk writers room, memo boards can be seen in the background with countless pieces of concept art — including two that show Jamil's Titania in blue jeans, boots, a purple jacket, and a white tank top. This is almost identical to the costume that Titania is currently wearing in the comics, particularly in the most recent She-Hulk run.

Who is She-Hulk's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. After given superstrength by Doctor Doom, she operated as a villain and a nemesis of sorts to Jen, as well as a member of the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four. She has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, most recently forming a fight club with Jen allowing them both to blow off steam together.

"We break the fourth wall, and that's one of the most unique things about She-Hulk," Jamil told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this season. "So I wanted to be able to do that. I'm a huge Marvel fan and I find it really fun when Marvel actors play with us. And so as soon as I got the role, I knew that that's how I wanted to take on the promotion for this, really hands-on. So anytime I asked Marvel if we could go do something, they just said yes. They were so game, and they would send my wig and a team across to wherever I was, and we just keep pulling off these very silly stunts to keep the momentum going."

"I think it's really important that more shows made for women about women by women are made, and therefore you have to do everything you can to support and promote those shows," Jamil continued. "And I'm just finding the most fun ways. One of my favorite things is just that I'm method acting after the role. Who can you say does that, eh? Jeremy Strong! Lady Gaga! What about this?"

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.