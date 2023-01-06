She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Sets Her Sights on Star Wars to Complete Her "Nerd EGOT"

There are a big three in every category in performance, whether it'd be sports, gaming, or film. In sports it just so happens to be Basketball, Baseball and Football, but in film it's Marvel, DC and Star Wars. Every actor is hoping to get in on the next big blockbuster event, but one of them has officially come close to nailing the holy trinity. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil recently revealed that now that she's been in DC, Marvel and Star Trek, now she wants to appear in a Star Wars project. While speaking with SFX Magazine (via CBR), Jamil joked about how she wants to complete her "nerd EGOT".

"I've done DC, I've done the MCU, I've now joined Star Trek, so it feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at Star Wars," she said jokingly. "I've been referring to it as my nerd EGOT – that would be the ultimate dream come true and fulfill every 12-year-old fantasy I had."

Jamil was a very integral part of She-Hulk as one of the main antagonists of the series. The series did a good job of introducing new characters into the MCU and even gave us a second look at Daredevil. The Man Without Fear looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

