She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Cast in New Amazon Pilot

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has found her next television project. On Monday, reports indicated that Maslany will star in and produce The Nightbeast, a new pilot that is currently set up at Amazon MGM Studios. The Nightbeast is written by Leah Rachel (Chambers) and Travis Jackson (Hemlock Grove).

This will mark Maslany's latest foray into television, after winning a Best Actress in a Drama Emmy Award for her many roles on Orphan Black. She most recently starred in the AMC drama series Invitation to a Bonfire, which was scrapped by AMC in early 2023, despite already having filmed four of the six episodes in its first season. Invitation to a Bonfire is still searching for a potential new home.

What Is The Nightbeast About?

The Nightbeast follows a young mother who is unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life, so she begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son's closet – a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast. But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide in this seductive, darkly comedic tale.

Producers on The Nightbeast also include Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Kristen Campo, and Jamie Babbit.

What Is Tatiana Maslany's Next Movie?

Earlier this year, production wrapped on The Monkey, an adaptation of Stephen King's short story of the same name. Maslany has been cast in the film alongside Theo James (The White Lotus), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O'Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek).

In The Monkey, when twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. The Monkey was originally published in Gallery magazine in 1980, before being revised and reprinted in the 1985 collection Skeleton Crew.

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

A lot of questions have loomed around the Marvel Cinematic Universe future of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, especially as Maslany has not been confirmed to reprise her role, and a second season of the show has yet to be greenlit. In an interview earlier this year, Maslany revealed that she doesn't think She-Hulk is getting a second season. It should be noted that Maslany has previously offered misleading information regarding She-Hulk, even denying that she was cast shortly after the news was initially made public.

"I don't think so," Maslany answered. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like 'no thanks.'"