She-Hulk and Star Trek: Prodigy's Jameela Jamil Wants to Join the Star Wars Universe

Saying she wants a "nerd EGOT," Marvel and Star Trek actor Jameela Jamil told reporters at New York Comic Con that she wants a chnace to appear in Star Wars. No matter how small the role, the The Good Place star is hoping she can convince the folks at Lucasfilm to give her a chance to play in the sandbox of a galaxy far, far away. The ambition totally tracks with previous comments made by Jamil, who has expressed enthusiasm for some of the geekier elements of her characters, including her hopes for a Doctor Doom-related backstory for her She-Hulk character.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jamil played the role of Titania. She also appears on Star Trek: Prodigy as Ensign Asencia.

"It feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at Star Wars. Just as I've been referring to my nerd EGOT," Jamil told SFX Magazine. "That would be an ultimate dream come true, and then I've fulfilled every 12-year-old fantasy I had."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is available to stream on Disney+.

In Star Trek: Prodigy, "In 2383, five years after the USS Voyager returned to Earth at the end of Star Trek: Voyager, a motley crew of young aliens find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, in the Tars Lamora prison colony. Taking control of the ship, they must learn to work together as they make their way from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant." The series streams on Paramount+.

h/t GamesRadar