She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants Titania's Doctor Doom Backstory in the MCU

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, and it definitely left its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The live-action Disney+ brought a number of memorable characters into its orbit — including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), the nemesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As those who are aware of Titania's tenure in Marvel Comics know, her origin story is actually tied to one of Marvel's most formidable villains, with Doctor Doom giving her her powers during the original Secret Wars. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil expressed that she's definitely interested in seeing that Doctor Doom component of Titania's story brought to life in one of the franchise's films or Disney+ television shows.

"The Doctor Doom version of Titania is something that I really want to bring to life. I want to bring the Absorbing Man in, I want Volcana," Jamil explained. "I'm very, very involved in the Titania story, and I don't know if Marvel will ever bring me back, but if they do, that's the story I would most love to tell… And this was not my moment. This is She-Hulk's moment, I'm there as an accessory to her growth, and that is beyond an honour already. If it's ever Titania's moment, I plan on telling the full story."

Who is Marvel's Titania?

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Titania first debuted in 1984's Secret Wars #3, and quickly became one of the longest-running rivals for She-Hulk. While she has operated in a bit more of an antihero context over the years, she's largely associated with that rivalry, as well as her stints in the Masters of Evil and the Frightful Four.

"That's another credit to the writers, the way they deal with Titania as a villain," director Anu Valia told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "The elements they took of her from the comics and then how they changed that to be a little bit more biting in today's culture. And I thought that was really smart. I think what Jameela brought to her was so pitch perfect. You're just like, "Oh, she's an amalgam of all these different types," but she plays it with such a deep... I don't know. I feel like there is also deep insecurity. I think that's where it really comes from. And I feel like that comes out because she is so blinders on, "I'm going to make this other woman the bane of... I'm going to be the bane of her existence." And that doesn't happen unless there is insecurity there. And so again, I think there's the skewering of culture, but I feel like it comes from a very smart place. And that's obviously all credit to the writers, and then the actors come in and they do so much. There's just so many more layers. It doesn't feel one note, at least to me."

