3 Shows to Watch After Netflix’s The Glass Dome

If you’ve just finished watching The Glass Dome, Netflix’s new Swedish miniseries, you’re probably still processing the intense events of the plot. In the story, Lejla (Léonie Vincent), a criminologist, heads back to her hometown after the death of her adoptive mother. But what was supposed to be a quick visit turns into a full-on nightmare when Alicia (Minoo Andacheh), her friend’s daughter, goes missing. Lejla, who was kidnapped and held captive inside a “glass dome” as a child, quickly starts seeing parallels between Alicia’s disappearance and her own past trauma. There’s no turning back, and she’s soon forced to face her fragmented memories head-on.

With a dark vibe, a Nordic noir setting, and a serious, dramatic tone, The Glass Dome delivers the kind of plot twist you’d expect from a six-episode thriller like this. If you were into the storyline and are on the hunt for shows that bring that same energy and pull you into the mystery just as hard, here are three picks that can definitely hit the spot.

Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is simply the perfect miniseries to follow The Glass Dome, precisely because it has the same dramatic tone and incredible hooks – before you know it, you’re watching one episode after another. The story follows detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) in a small Pennsylvania town, as she investigates the murder of a local girl while dealing with personal problems that threaten to destabilize her life at any moment. The series stands out above all for its realism, and explores the complexity of the characters and relationships in a close-knit community really well – not least because everyone knows each other and secrets are hard to keep.

Although Mare of Easttown takes a more police-oriented approach to focus on the dynamics of the characters involved, unlike The Glass Dome which has a darker, more introspective atmosphere, it’s still a very similar experience. Also, Winslet’s performance won her the Emmy for Best Actress for the role, and is one of the great highlights of the entire narrative, as at all times we are in the protagonist’s perspective.

Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects is another must-see miniseries in the thriller genre, but especially because it’s perfect for those who are also looking for a bit more dark and psychological drama alongside the narrative. The plot follows Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), an alcoholic reporter who returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two teenage girls. During the investigation, she finds herself having to confront past traumas, including a complicated relationship with her mother, Adora (Patricia Clarkson), and her half-sister, Amma (Eliza Scanlen). In general, the series always keeps the suspense going, but explores more delicate subjects like abuse, self-injury, and what it’s like to live in a small town where everyone’s hiding something.

Here, the slow pace, the more oppressive atmosphere, and the deep dive into the protagonist’s internal conflicts are all very reminiscent of the emotional weight of The Glass Dome. At the same time, the show also shares that “Nordic noir” vibe of quiet violence and buried secrets that’s such a big highlight in Netflix’s new production – the only real difference being the American setting. Other than that, Sharp Objects is based on a book by author Gillian Flynn (also known for Gone Girl), and earned Adams her first Emmy nomination.

The Sinner

The impact of past traumas is something that The Glass Dome and The Sinner have in common. It’s just that the latter dives even deeper into complex crimes and hidden motivations, since it leans more toward the investigative side, using a hybrid format (each season brings a self-contained case, but they all connect through a larger arc). The story follows detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he unravels crimes committed by seemingly ordinary people – cases that, little by little, expose deep emotional scars and buried traumas. Across its four seasons, The Sinner delivers different and always intriguing stories.

At first glance, the show might feel like just another crime series, but what really sets it apart is the depth of its characters. And unlike a lot of productions in the genre, it doesn’t focus on the question “who did it?” but instead flips things with “why did they do it?” – which changes everything. The Sinner reveals the perpetrator from the beginning; what holds you is the emotional and psychological mystery behind the act. It’s a solid choice if you finished The Glass Dome wishing for more layered characters or more satisfying resolutions to the subplots.

