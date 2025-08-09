There are few things better than turning on a superhero show and enjoying whatever adventure the characters are going on. Marvel is taking TV very seriously these days, dropping several shows a year on the Disney+ streaming service that connect to the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, DC has a long history on the small screen that blows the competition out of the water. Not only does it have the very successful Arrowverse in its back pocket, but it also has plenty of critically acclaimed animated series, as well as a couple of live-action shows that prove that comic book characters can be part of the awards conversation.

What’s so great about DC is that it’s full of interesting characters who can make a big impact with minimal screen time. Here are 10 side characters who completely stole DC TV shows.

1) John Diggle (Arrow)

Oliver Queen returns home in Arrow with one goal: to get rid of all the corruption in Star City. Becoming a vigilante isn’t easy, though, because Oliver’s bodyguard, John Diggle, is watching his every move. Eventually, Oliver brings Diggle into the fold, and the two of them work together with Felicity Smoak to fight crime.

Despite Team Arrow growing in every season, Diggle always finds a way to steal scenes. His argument with Oliver in Season 6 about remaining the Green Arrow, in particular, stands out as a moment that proves his value as a character.

2) Vigilante (Peacemaker)

It’s hard for anyone to one-up John Cena, especially when he’s giving his all as the anti-hero Peacemaker. Well, one character in the HBO Max series Peacemaker gives it his best shot by being a cross between Ms. Marvel and the Punisher.

Vigilante is a Peacemaker fanboy who starts following the titular character around and gets wrapped up in the fight against Project Butterfly. Where Vigilante really gets to show off, though, is in jail when he confronts White Dragon and his Nazi buddies.

3) Nina Mazursky (Creature Commandos)

James Gunn’s other DC TV project, Creature Commandos, focuses on Rick Flag Sr. and his ragtag group of monsters. While Flag and the Bride steal the spotlight for the majority of the show, Nina Mazursky delivers the show’s most tragic backstory in Episode 7.

Unlike her teammates, Nina doesn’t have a criminal background or enjoy hurting people. She just wants to help her friends, and she gets the opportunity near the end of Creature Commandos. Unfortunately, she’s not cut out to be a killer, a fact that costs her dearly.

4) Oliver Queen (Smallville)

Clark Kent’s life in Smallville, Kansas, is strange due to the existence of the Meteor Freaks, villains created by the Kryptonite within the town. However, things don’t get simpler when Clark visits Metropolis because he meets other vigilantes, including Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow.

Oliver’s suave attitude catches Lois Lane’s attention, and the two spend plenty of time flirting. Clark dislikes Oliver at first, but he learns how impactful his rival can be as a hero and teams up with him on numerous occasions.

5) Captain Cold (The Flash)

Like Smallville, Central City creates its fair share of villains after the particle accelerator explosion in The Flash. Barry Allen’s greatest villain in the show’s early season isn’t a metahuman, though; he’s nothing more than a man with a gun that shoots ice.

Captain Cold terrorizes Team Flash time and time again, but it’s hard to root against him because of Wentworth Miller’s incredible line delivery. The Flash picks up on this and starts to make Captain Cold more of an anti-hero, even making him a big part of Legends of Tomorrow.

6) Victor Aguilar (The Penguin)

Gotham is on the wrong end of a flood at the end of The Batman, and with Carmine Falcone dead, there’s a window for a new villain to capitalize on the opportunity. Penguin gives it his best shot in his solo series, but he doesn’t do it alone, recruiting a low-level criminal, Victor Aguilar.

Throughout The Penguin, Vic helps Oz Cobb screw over everyone and climb to the top. It’s not an easy road for Vic, as his speech impediment makes interacting with scumbags difficult, but he remains loyal to his boss. However, Penguin doesn’t return the favor, dropping Vic the moment he gets a chance.

7) Cyborg (Doom Patrol)

DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is not a traditional superhero show, following a group of messed-up individuals who view their powers as curses, not gifts. But Cyborg shows up at the Chief’s mansion now and again to remind everyone that they can be heroes if they really want to be.

While Victor Stone deals with his own problems, he’s always there to lend a hand to the rest of the Doom Patrol. Opting to keep Cyborg away from the Titans was certainly a choice by the DC Universe platform, but it wasn’t the worst one.

8) Gary (Legends of Tomorrow)

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow is always fighting an uphill battle because it takes side characters from the Arrowverse and tosses them into the deep end. They hold up fine for the most part, but one character always outshines them.

Starting out as a pencil-pusher at the Time Bureau, Gary becomes an important member of the Legends team. Constantine takes him under his wing and even has a fling with him. Gary is always the life of the party despite having his own issues to deal with.

9) Roy Harper (Young Justice)

A show all about sidekicks is great because the big DC heroes get enough time in the sun. Young Justice focuses on Superboy, Miss Martian, Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad as they grow into their own as heroes. However, none of them have the show’s most interesting story.

At one point, the Team’s good friend, Roy Harper, gets kidnapped by Lex Luthor and cloned. The new Roy runs around for years without realizing he’s a copy. Once the original Roy is recovered, both men must learn how to co-exist.

10) Terra (Teen Titans)

Like Young Justice, the animated Teen Titans show has a core team it follows. Other characters join the mix from time to time, including Terra, who turns out to be an agent of Slade.

Beast Boy and Terra grow very close, and he’s devastated when he loses her when she stops a volcano from wreaking havoc. When she’s around, however, Terra is as good as any other character on the show.

Do you think the side characters on this list steal DC TV shows? Who else deserves a spot?