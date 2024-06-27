Slow Horses Season 4 Apple TV+ Premiere Date Revealed

Slow Horses is coming back for Season 4 on Apple TV+ and the show just revealed when the new episodes get started. Gary Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb on Wednesday September 4. Apple TV+ will be premiering the first two episodes of Slow Horses Season 4 on that date with a new episode every week. The season finale will air October 2 on Apple TV+. The streamer also included a first look at what Oldman's character is up to in Season 4. Lamb is on the phone as yet another catastrophe is waiting to be averted by his team at Slough House. Things are threatening to blow up in a big way this season. It's up to this group of imperfect spies to keep the country safe.

Apple TV+ is already teasing an explosive plot for Season 4: "Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in an MI5 dumping ground department known unaffectionately as Slough House. Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations."

(Photo: Gary Oldman stars in "Slow Horses," returning for season four on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 on Apple TV+. - Apple TV+)

New faces for Season 4 include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brook and James Callis. Some familiar actors will be at Oldman's side as well. Kristin Scott Thomas, Sasha Reeves, Jack Bowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Jonathan Pryce and Kadiff Kirwan are all back as well.

What's Coming In Season 4 Of Slow Horses?

(Photo: Slow Horses is almost back again. - AppleTV+)

With all of the success for Slow Horses, Apple TV+ is already teasing what could go down in Season 4. ComicBook interviewed Saskia Reeves and Gary Oldman about the book series and which they'd like to see the future season of the show adapt. Spook Street is one that had both actors very excited and would be a thrill. From the sounds of things, that's a likely choice. So, everybody is oing to be energized heading into the following Apple TV entries. Season 5 of Slow Horses promises to carry on the marks of the solid show this has become on the streamer. Unlike other programs, they have managed to avoid a long layoff. Oldman mentioned in our interview that the team was targeting a mid to late February start for filming. Here's more about what to expect from Season 5.

"In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," Apple previously said in a release. "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply." Apple TV+'s fan-favorite is clearly cooking up something for the fifth season. It hasn't even been that long since Season 3 premiered, but the train rolls on unbothered anyways.

Are you surprised Slow Horses is coming back so soon? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!