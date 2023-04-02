SNL Fans Think Quinta Brunson, Mikey Day's Traffic Sketch is Best of the Season

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson took on the hosting duties for Saturday Night Live this week, and they think her traffic jam sketch together with Mikey Day just might be one of the funniest and best sketches of the season! After a lengthy hiatus, Saturday Night Live has officially returned this weekend with new episodes and thankfully things got off to quite a strong start for Quinta Brunson as the host. Not only did she have some strong sketches in the opening, but her sketch being stuck in a traffic jam ended up getting some of the biggest laughs from the episode overall.

The Saturday Night Live sketch saw Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day get stuck in traffic in cars from one another while throwing verbal jabs back and forth. The trick here was that each of them refused to roll their windows down and thus used hand signs in order to convey what they were trying to say. This led to some raunchy moments that got some huge laughs from not only the audience in attendance, but also laughs from fans on Twitter.

