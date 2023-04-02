SNL Fans Think Quinta Brunson, Mikey Day's Traffic Sketch is Best of the Season
Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson took on the hosting duties for Saturday Night Live this week, and they think her traffic jam sketch together with Mikey Day just might be one of the funniest and best sketches of the season! After a lengthy hiatus, Saturday Night Live has officially returned this weekend with new episodes and thankfully things got off to quite a strong start for Quinta Brunson as the host. Not only did she have some strong sketches in the opening, but her sketch being stuck in a traffic jam ended up getting some of the biggest laughs from the episode overall.
The Saturday Night Live sketch saw Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day get stuck in traffic in cars from one another while throwing verbal jabs back and forth. The trick here was that each of them refused to roll their windows down and thus used hand signs in order to convey what they were trying to say. This led to some raunchy moments that got some huge laughs from not only the audience in attendance, but also laughs from fans on Twitter.
Read on to see what Saturday Night Live fans are saying about Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day's sketch and let us know all of your thoughts about it and the episode overall in the comments!
That road rage skit was so funny. Quinta Brunson is killing it!😭👏🏽#SNL pic.twitter.com/YJCMDwI8nX— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 2, 2023
"Do you... maybe want to eat... THIS BUTT?!!"#SNL @nbcsnl @quintabrunson @eggy_boom pic.twitter.com/LXto1uVmx3— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) April 2, 2023
That road rage skit on #SNL…#quintabrunson pic.twitter.com/YxyrHB8JpS— SweetCheriPie (@SoSpelmany) April 2, 2023
This traffic sign language skit was hilarious! 😂 #SNL #quintabrunson pic.twitter.com/INhoxxZrFY— Jamila Young (@JY26) April 2, 2023
OMG! 🤣 That SNL skit with #QuintaBrunson arguing with #MikeyDay in a traffic jam! 🤣— Jedi Mike (@JM_StatenIsland) April 2, 2023
#QuintaBrunson and Ego Nwodim are too funny. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1RRvrJP06N— BlackDesignTw!tter™ (@BlackDesignTw) April 2, 2023
#SNL I love u @quintabrunson & @eggy_boom pic.twitter.com/Ut8DkGIPL9— 🌈✨️ kate butch 🌈✨ (@CatCatCatLady) April 2, 2023
The drivers fighting sketch proves Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day are the best comics working today. How did they do it without breaking character? I would have laughed at the first second #QuintaBrunson #MikeyDay #SaturdayNightLive #SaturdayNightLive2023 #snl #SNL— rocheflowers (@roche_flowers) April 2, 2023